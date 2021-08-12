Shop the jumbo: a retail therapy guide for World Elephant Day

12 August 2021 17:56 IST

From designer mundus to art prints, here’s how you can bring the elephant home

Be it saying no to ivory, adopting a jumbo, or joining NGOs working towards banning elephant tourism, there’s a lot we can do to save our gentle giants. You can also show your love by supporting makers who promote elephants through their work. From designer apparel to fine art, here’s how you can indulge in some retail therapy this World Elephant Day.

Mini Elephant Bag

Loewe X Knot On My Planet

Advertising

Advertising

This year, the Spanish luxury fashion house’s annual collaboration with wildlife campaign Knot On My Planet comes in the form of a bag designed in shuka. The colourful checkered fabric — traditionally used by the Kenyan Maasai tribes to make shawls — is the bag’s standout feature, alongside its handwoven, tasselled strap crafted by an artisan collective of women from Kenya’s Samburu Trust. Launched earlier this year in shades of bright blue, red and white, the bag is representative of the local community’s connection with the natural world. The 300-bag limited edition is priced at approximately ₹1,28,000. loewe.com

From Rouka’s collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aana mundu

Rouka

Sreejith Jeevan’s latest addition to the Rouka Timeless Range features a delicate cotton single mundu with golden elephant motifs and embroidered detailing. The perfect Onam buy, pair it with a neriyathu. ₹1,450. Also dedicated to the jumbos is the Kochi-based designer’s Tuskers to Line dhoti (₹850 onwards) — a cotton kasavu outfit with delicate embroidery. Both products are made-to-order on shoprouka.com.

Artwork by Puja Kshatriya | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Little Trunkets

Art & Soul Gallery, Mumbai

Over 80 artists, including Jaya Lamba, Sudip Roy, Santanu Hazarika, Adil Writer, and Gurcharan Singh have come together to further the cause of saving India’s elephants. Featuring paintings, sculptures and ceramics featuring the ‘playful pachyderm’, funds from the month-long art exhibition (which launched today) will go towards conservation efforts at WWF India. The event has been curated by WWF India, Tarana Khubchandani of Mumbai’s Art & Soul Gallery, and Rishabh Shroff of the city’s law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Until September 2021. galleryartnsoul.com

Set in metal

Paradise Road, Colombo

Design entrepreneur Udayshanth Fernando’s venture, which recently turned 34, boasts contemporary serveware, home decor, crockery and more. Known for collectibles in bold polka dots and cast cement statues, our pick is the metal jumbos we spotted on their Instagram page. Details on paradiseroad.lk