What is your secret safety tool?

As crimes against women have been on the rise, apart from the irritating brushing and groping on public transport, women have taken it upon themselves to protect themselves from such harassment. One heard of college girls carrying the handy safety pins; in fact, every woman who uses public transport will have a story or two of using the pin to keep molesters at bay. Students vouch for the effectiveness of the sharp compass needle from their geometry box. Then there are others who depend on their school/ college backpack as it ensures a minimum of one-foot distance while travelling on a bus.

Sharp solutions

While sexual assault and attacks make it to headlines, getting molested in public places like a bus or a cinema theatre or a queue don’t. Young girls cannot get into a bus without getting stressed at the thought of being touched or pushed from behind. “The safety pin is always in my hand the moment I enter a crowded place. Thankfully we travel by college bus and we are safe, but not all are so fortunate to travel like us. My friends who travel in crowded public buses told me about how to use the safety pin mercilessly when needed,” says Pavani Ramesh, a final year CA student. These handy arms of sel- defence are not a new phenomenon. But after the spate of incidents in the recent past, women are upgrading from the age-old safety pins, wall pins and compass and are ready to put their new devices to use. “Over the various things I gift my friends on their birthdays, I make sure I buy them a can of pepper spray. I started doing after when a male friend of mine gifted me one; I later learnt that he gifts pepper sprays to make sure the women he knows are safe while out and about,” says Aparna Shastri.

Aparna is ever grateful to her friend for that first can of pepper spray she received when she had to spray it on a stalker while walking home from work. “It was only 8.30 pm and I noticed the same person following me for two consecutive days. On the second day, he got closer and tried to hold my hand. I sprayed on him and ran as fast as I could. After that day, I took a cab from work to my home which is not more than a kilometre away. I also lodged a complaint,” adds Aparna. A pepper spray works effectively giving the victim a good time window to escape and further attack the assaulter. Aparna’s pro tip “Make sure to aim it on the face.”

Purchasing pepper spray cans is easy; they are available online.

“Apart from the lip balm, reusable straw and a small cloth bag, I also carry a Swiss Army knife; it is small but can cut deep,” says Archana Kumar, a mother and a teacher. Though Archana has not needed to use the knife on anyone so far, she continues to carry it in her bag. “Anything can happen anywhere. I might need to cut loose a string from a stray dog’s neck, or I might need to protect myself against assault,” she explains. Will she have the presence of mind, when in danger? “I am not sure; but hopefully, I will. I keep it handy and I have found myself reaching for it instinctively whenever there is a need to cut loose something,” she says.

All these safety measures are not taken just by women who use public transport or walk on the streets. Women who drive also feel the need to carry their own safety tools — ranging from a baseball bat to the car’s jack handle. “I am all for retaliation if threatened. That is why I keep a baseball bat to the right of my driver’s seat. Keeping it on the left makes it cumbersome to pull it out, there are lots of hurdles. I used it once to damage the tail lamp of an auto trolley when his careless driving ripped my bumper apart. I used it only after he provoked me with abusive language instead of being apologetic. After that I lodged a police complaint and confessed to damaging his tail lamp,” says Babli Mohan, an entrepreneur.

Be bold

“I have used the Japan blade (craft blade) by running it on the fingers of a man who was rubbing himself against me on a bus. If you are shy and let things pass, it will only lead to mental trauma. I haven't shied away from bending and twisting the fingers of another guy who tried to grab me from behind in a bus seat. I tell my nieces to be alert and aware of the people around her and not to shy away from doing what is needed to bring miscreants to people’s attention,” says home baker Arundati.

While these are time tested handy old tricks to keep miscreants away while travelling, it has never been safer to ask for help from police. For that, you all know what to do. There are several contact numbers and the Hawkeye app as well, for women to seek help.