Winged mission

If you ever wanted to pursue a hobby that would put you in touch with Nature, but didn’t know how to go about, birding or bird watching is an option you can consider. Even if your only exposure to birds so far has been Animal Planet, one can get a heads-up this weekend with various events and activities planned around the city.

While Bangalore Bird Day falls on October 1, the celebrations start on September 28, the birth anniversary of Dr. Joseph George who was instrumental in getting a communal bird watching initiative off the ground.

Thanks to him, like-minded citizens of the city banded together to form the Bird Watchers Field Club of Bangalore. Operational since 1971, it has remained an informal club with an open membership. Of course in the four decades since its inception, times have changed and so has the club. Members meet every Sunday morning to go bird watching. “Until 20 years ago, I would notify members of the venue through postcards. I would personally write out about 250 cards and mail them so people would know where we were meeting,” says U Harish Kimar, an active member of the group.

Today, the club has since switched to using Telegram, an app to update members on activities, he says, adding there are about 2500 people on the group. Of course, on any given Sunday, the attendance varies from 40-50 depending on the location and the weather. The club meets in Hebbal on the first Sunday of the month and at Lal Bagh on the second. The third and fourth Sundays are open to member suggestions.

Despite their name, the club doesn't restrict its gaze to birds alone. “Our primary focus is to ‘watch, learn and understand’ different facets of Nature. We also observe plant life, butterflies and insects too,” says Prasad J N, a member of the group for the past four decades. “I started as a student and I find it helps hone the inquisitive and explorative aspects of a person’s mind. It is also serves as a great bonding activity for families.”

The sixth Bengaluru Bird Day will be celebrated on September 28, in association with B V Jagadeesh Science Centre, National College, Jayanagar. Lectures, demonstrations and an open quiz are some of the activities planned for the day, apart from a memorial talk by Samira Agnihotri titled Study of Bird Songs.

Day long activites will take place at B.V. Jagadeesh Science Centre Auditorium, National College Jayanagar, from 9am to 6pm on September 28. Log on to birdday.in to register.