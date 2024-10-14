Driving down the old Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the sight of a yellow tourism board indicating the way to Kokrebellur, also known as Kokkarebellur, just before you hit Maddur is a familiar sight. The village, which gets it names from kokkare (Kannada for painted stork) is located about 15 km from Maddur. While this sleepy hamlet boasts of as many as 135 species of birds, it is most famous for its painted storks and spot-billed pelicans that have been migrating here for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the pelicans start flying in around November, the painted storks arrive a little later as they are accustomed to warmer temperatures. By February, these winged beauties add a riot of colour to the large trees of the village where they pair up, breed and lay eggs in the nests they build.

As the eggs hatch, the birds nurse their chicks and fly out between June and July. Incidentally both these species have been classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

ADVERTISEMENT

Treasure trove of information

These birds are adored by the villagers who view them as harbingers of good luck and prosperity. While you can view these birds literally everywhere in the village during the season, the Nature Interpretation Centre in Kokkrebellur throws light on the history of Kokkrebellur, its surrounding landscape and explores the symbiotic relationship between the villagers and the birds. This small yet engaging centre set up by World Wildlife Fund, India (WWF) in collaboration with HSBC’s Water Programme is a must visit if you are a bird and nature lover.

Replete with models, photographs and insightful information boards, the centre is a treasure house of information on Kokrebellur and its history. One finds that the village of Kokrebellur is almost 300 years old and was earlier located on the banks of River Shimsha. However, in 1916, the village was struck by an outbreak of plague which forced its inhabitants to set up base about 800 meters away. Surprisingly, the birds followed suit preferring to live in proximity with humans despite the absence of a water body.

This symbiotic relationship has flourished over the years. In fact, the first record mentioning Kokkrebellur and its pelicanry dates back to 1864, and is attributed to British naturalist TC Jerdon. A visit to the centre reveals that the village which was declared a community reserve in 2007 is the only community reserve in Karnataka, among the 45 in India. The village is also one of the 21 breeding sites of the spot-billed pelican in South India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Testament to degradation and change

The centre also reveals how the landscape has dramatically changed in the last 50 years with the wetland area reducing from 3.88% to 1.82% while the area under agriculture has doubled. Further, social and economic factors have recently posed a threat to the habitat and existence of birds.

“Several factors such as felling of large trees including the banyan and tamarind where the birds prefer to nest, sand mining in river beds and reduction of wetlands have seen a decrease in the number of birds flying in each year,” says K Sri Krishna, who manages the Nature Interpretation Centre.

Sri Krishna is member of Hejjarle Balaga (Friends of the Pelican), a group formed by the villagers of Kokrebellur who took responsibility for safeguarding the birds. It currently has only about three regular members of whom Sri Krishna is one.

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds that the number of birds coming in has reduced from several thousands to an average of 1,500-2,000 painted storks and 400-500 pelicans over the last few years.

Another key reason is rampant commercial fishing which has led to the depletion of food resources for the birds. The birds mainly feed on fish found in nearby water bodies. Apart from fishing, the presence of invasive species such as catfish, dumping of pollutants in the water and degradation of water quality has led to the death of several birds in the recent past.

Conservation efforts

In spite of such mitigating factors, a spirit of coexistence with the birds is deeply embedded in the culture of the villagers of Kokkrebellur, with even the children being taught to protect them. While the local community protects the birds and their eggs, they also collect their droppings which are rich in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. The villagers use it to prepare organic manure by mixing it with cow dung and silt.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to appreciate these efforts and protect the biodiversity of the region, other entities such as the gram panchayat, Chamundeswari Electricity Supply Company (CHESCOM), the forest department and WWF-India have come together with various initiatives. This includes the planting of trees, encouraging the use of sustainable agricultural practices as well as incentives and compensation for protecting large trees.

CHESCOM has insulated the electrical cables throughout the village to prevent accidental electrocution of birds. Seven wetlands in and around the village were identified and rejuvenated, resulting in an increase in foraging sites.

The locals have set up a rehabilitation centre for injured storks and pelicans besides the interpretation centre. “We rescue injured birds as well nurse chicks which have fallen from the trees, keeping them safe from stray dogs and cats,” says Lokesh P, a forest watcher, who adds that at any point there are 20-30 birds in the pen. “We set them free once they are healthy and ready to fly.”

The Nature Interpretation Centre is open from 6am to 5pm. Entry free.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.