At the heart of five

The spot where Raja Street, Ismail Street and NH 948 intersect is Five Corner, a perpetually busy locale abuzz with so much activity that it swallows one up.

I climb the steep stairs of an old building to get a better view of the intersection and encounter 57-year-old Leela, who has made her way up for some cool air. The owner of Mohan Book Stall that sits on top of Kovai Medicals, she says “I have been here for nearly 33 years. The traffic and pandemonium keep this place alive. I like the buzz and love watching people go by. I live just a stone’s throw away and walk to the shop every day. I would not change a thing.”

I go around the rickety building to climb a flight of stairs to the second floor. While I try to click a picture of the five roads, 38-year-old Ramesh, who has a cable shop there, asks what I am doing. “There has always been a huge influx of people here. My father set up this shop 25 years ago and I took over about eight years ago. Much of the city has changed, but Five Corner has been the same as far back as I can remember. What used to be tea stalls and hair salons have become three-storeyed buildings bustling with bag and clothes shops. But the traffic and density of people has remained constant.”

Ramesh says, despite the advent of malls, these smaller shops stacked one on top of another continue to thrive as people still prefer them for a quicker and a lower-budget shopping experience.

The buildings remind one of tins stacked on a grocery store shelf, linear and tall — reminiscent of Dutch Houses built in a similar fashion centuries ago, their walls edge to edge and without any compound wall. This was thanks to the Dutch Tax Codes where houses were assessed for tax based on the frontage they took up on a street. To avoid higher assessment, they were built deeper and taller instead of being more spread out.

Of course there was no Dutch Tax here at the Five Corner Junction, but the style of buildings created more floor area for those who wanted shop space in one of Coimbatore’s prime areas. Most buildings are old brick masonry structures built of load-bearing walls instead of a framed column-beam structure. Fancy painted fronts and innumerable flex printed hoardings do a good job disguising crumbling façades and making them appear contemporary while masking the poor upkeep.

The lower levels are occupied by juice stalls, medical stores, chips stalls, clothes stores, footwear stores... The higher storeys have service-related outlets like mobile and cable shops while some spaces also serve as workshops for products in the showrooms below. Some store owners even live on the upper floors and have their businesses in the lower floors. Most buildings are topped by a shed-like structure on the terrace roofed by galvalume or asbestos sheets.

The higher one goes up, the better the view. While the blare of vehicle horns may not be pleasant, it is probably music to the shopkeepers as it heralds the arrival of their customers. Rajendran, a 43-year-old auto driver who lives in the vicinity, says that Five Corner gets more chaotic in the evenings and one can easily get lost in the pandemonium. He says foreign tourists stick to bigger stores but those from smaller towns who come to shop for festivities prefer Town Hall as their launch pad to investigate the maze of lanes leading off it.

Pazhaniammal, a regular to Town Hall and Five Corner, says that the area feels more friendly than the looming and rather impersonal malls. “I like to strike up a casual conversation with shopkeepers sometimes and smiles go a long way. Sometimes I even get a small discount thanks to their friendly nature and I go home happy,” she grins.

I sip some cool lemon juice from the shop below KK Stationery as the afternoon turns to evening and the traffic increases. Five Corner becomes even more busy if that is actually possible and people throng here with bags in hand after a day’s work. They find it stress-busting, crowds, noise and all.