It’s time for an architectural revival

Why bringing back traditional building techniques and art forms is the need of the hour

Traditional Indian architecture has always been about art and depicting it in various forms. Buildings were created to tell a story, help preserve the local heritage and pass it on to future generations. Created from natural, locally available materials and embellished with regional art and craft, they were a testament to India’s diverse cultural heritage. Even the earliest structures, known kuccha buildings, were adorned with art, mostly to appease spirits and local deities. Later on, when pukka architecture evolved, intricate stone, wood carvings and artistic details were woven into important buildings and monuments. In this way, art and colour continued to remain a prominent part of the country’s traditional architecture.

Colours were mostly derived from natural hues of building materials such as red and pink sandstone, white and black marble, coloured slate, to name a few. The diversity in coloured stones were the reason behind local colour variations. Pigments derived from natural sources such as yellow from turmeric, blue from indigo, and white from rice powder were widely used for decorative artwork. In Bihar, colourful Madhubani art was extensively used to decorate the interiors of important rooms and such art forms depicted the social structure and cultural identity of the place.

This kind of building ornamentation also offered employment to the local population, promoted a sense of community and encouraged artistic talent. The use of natural materials and locally available resources ensured environmental sensitivity — an intent to work with and live in harmony with nature.

Unfortunately, today, architecture and buildings are seen as mere functional entities without any connection to our local community and culture. Technology has led to mass production of building materials and techniques that have sidelined our artisans. Such architecture will not be able to sustain in the long term.

To remain sustainable we need to promote our artisans, build local economies, use regional materials and produce buildings that leave a lasting impression. Such architecture would not only inspire and enliven us but also ensure environmental sustainability.

The good news is that we are starting to see a semblance of the revival of our local art and artisans. Handcrafted materials like the Athangudi tiles are not only easily available but come in a multitude of design and colour options. We need the revival of similar craft to bring back the life in our built structures.

The author is the founder of Green Evolution, a sustainable architecture firm