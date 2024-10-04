Where to pick natural body and skin care products in Coimbatore?

How to get started on skin or hair care the right way? Dinesh. B, franchise partner of Naturals Ayur recommends a routine that best suits one’s skin or hair type with products built using natural ingredients. For example, including nourishing essential oils such as lavender, tea tree, chamomile, rosemary, etc. in skincare routine is a good start to maintaining healthy skin.

As an extension of wellness and good health services, Naturals Ayur has introduced a hand-picked range of herbal products like Ayurvedic shampoos, body butters, varieties of soap with natural ingredients, body bath herbal powders, dandruff controlling oils, and night serums that give thrust on holistic wellness. “As we are entering our eight year, we wanted to make a maintenance range of products that is unique and available for our customers right here. We researched for the best across the country and curated a range that packs organic ingredients and an Ayurvedic range from Kerala, especially for hair care right from cleansers, dandruff control, hair oil, gel-based hair wash, and root strengthening hair shampoo range. There are dental and gum care products in the form of pellets.”

While some of the Ayurvedic face washes and cleansers that contain healing herbs remove impurities and also nourishes. There is a range of gentle exfoliants that work on removing accumulated dirt, pollutants, and dead cells. “It helps maintain skin care too. For example, after a salon facial or Abhyangam, a full body massage or shirodhara, where a combination of ksheerabala oil is poured onto the forehead and then massaged to keep the stress away and have a calming effect on the eyes,” explains Dinesh adding that the prerequisites are chemical-free ingredients leaning towards herbal and vegan range products.

Dinesh says a majority of people in their early 30s often take time off to detoxify because of the pressures of modern, largely sedentary, lifestyles. These youngsters aim at preventing lifestyle illnesses such as back aches by taking precautionary steps. “Both men and women are now particular about a skin care regimen starting with cleanser, toner to refresh the skin, day cream with SPF 50, foot cream, night serum etc that come with multiple benefits. They also buy detox and stress relief range including aromatic oils and the ones that pack the goodness of brahmi, amla and haldi to give a boost to immunity and better sleep cycle.”

