What to do on a Sunday at Cubbon Park

Skating classes

Where: Near State Central Library

Founder of Bengaluru Skaters, Divye Karde says, “People in India mostly pick up the skates for competitive events; nobody does it for fun.” This led him to start the group in 2017 to promote freestyle, fitness and recreational skating, and for free. Stating that there are nearly 500 people who are a part of the group on the Meetup app, Divye says, “We have had people whose childhood dream was to learn skating and they learnt with us.”

The group meets from 8 am to 1 pm with students’ ages ranging from four to 50. “Initially, it was aimed at adults because there are coaching classes for children but adults don’t find a safe and judgement-free space to learn. However, we do see many children because people are more concerned about their children learning to skate.” As for who train the students, he says, “There are 10 to 15 people who are equipped to teach. I’m always there to help as well. It is free for all, learn at your own pace.”

As for potential students, RSVP on the Meetup app or just turn up at the park.

Standup comedy

Where: Near KSLTA

Suno Bey comprising engineers-turned-comedians Debasish Rath, Rishabh Kanishka, Jitesh Hingorani, Sid Agarwal and Kritesh Singh was started one-and-a-half years ago. The collective has been performing and organising free open mics at the park since the beginning, come rain or shine. Says Debasish, “I don’t think there is anything more happening on a Sunday morning than Cubbon Park. We do two or three rounds of open mic, starting at 8.30 am. It is a true open mic because it is not curated; anyone can perform. Just walk in, touch base with one of us, say ‘I want to perform’ and wait for your turn.”

Started by Manmeet, Let’s Laugh Together organises free open mics at Cubbon Park on Saturday and Sunday. Says Somnath Padhy, who has been doing standup full time since 2016, “There are open mics through the week but those are ticketed and comedians who are a little experienced participate in those. With Let’s Laugh Together, very new comedians have an opportunity to try out their material. There is no pressure.”

Cultural programme

Where: At bandstand

Says Deputy Director of Horticulture Department (Cubbon Park) G Kusuma, “The Horticulture Department organises cultural programmes at bandstand from 7 to 8 am. Usually, from 8 am to 9 am, the programme is organised by Department of Women and Child Welfare. The departments conduct the programmes in coordination with Universal Art Foundation, a private foundation.”

As for the purpose behind holding these programmes, she adds, “It’s held to entertain the public and to have a pleasant atmosphere.”

Dog park

Where: Near State Central Library

Come morning, and you will see dogs of all breeds and sizes being led (or leading their pet parent) towards an enclosed area near State Central Library. The Dog Park is an informal space where dogs can gambol, nose around and play to their heart’s content. The only requirements being that your pet can handle that many people milling around and most importantly, is friendly with other dogs.

Skateboarding classes

Where: Near KSLTA

Amit Subba of Holystoke Collective has been teaching skateboarding at the park for the last three years. “I was part of Holystoke Collective, which was promoting skateboarding in India. They started teaching skateboarding and I also got into it.” Says Amit, “It is not just children who want to learn. I have students aged five to 45 and even 60. For example, some people always wanted to try it out but never got that opportunity. It is late but never too late.”

While classes usually last an hour (they are held at different locations across the city), it is two hours at the park, 8 am onwards. “It is nice; it is morning and it is fresh. Everyone ends up doing it for more than two hours. Even I don’t realise sometimes.” laughs Amit.

As for how to join, simply turn up or register online. Charges start at ₹2,000.