Watch | What makes Turkish coffee special?

A video on Turkish coffee, that made it to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Turkish coffee is an indispensable element of Turkish culture. It plays an important part in ceremonies and festivals. The beverage combines special preparation and brewing techniques. Turkish coffee made it to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013. Since then, December 5 has been designated as ‘World Turkish Coffee Day.’

