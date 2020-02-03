The sky as your companion

It is past 7 pm and the winter sky has turned dark. Meena S zips in her two wheeler to the Reserve Line Police ground. Her six-year-old daughter in tow, both walk into the newly-opened fitness centre under the sky.

Meena takes her place at the shoulder wheels as her daughter prances around the equipment reciting and revising Tamil poems she learnt at school. The little girl is well within her mother’s visible gaze and audible range and it helps Meena to relax and focus on her exercises for the next one hour.

“I have been a little out of shape for some time. This gym is a precious gift,” she says and adds, “Even though I wished to go for morning walks, the daily rush hours made it impossible. We stay in the Police staff quarters here and now it is convenient for me to get some exercise done on my way back home.”

Barely a fortnight into the routine, Meena says she already feels the difference in her body and mood. On days she finishes work early, she also brings along her neighbours, who are wives of her colleagues in the department. While Meena has enrolled herself as a member at a nominal fee of ₹100 a month, those who drop by randomly are required to pay ₹10 for an hour. And few days ago, some domestic tourists walked in as well.

Women talk and laugh their way to fitness using the 14 different equipment installed that help relieve neck, back and shoulder pain, reduce abdominal fat, strengthen nerves and build muscles and relax the body. Amudha Valli, who is with the Special Police Battalion, is in charge of the gym. She keeps a hawk’s eye on every member, checking their postures, increasing their reps, timing their rest periods and usage of equipment.

In a short time, the 2,100 sq.ft rectangular space fenced on the sides and roofed with asbestos, has turned into a happy space for close to 100 regular members and many occasional users. Chandra Jeyaseelan has been a regular walker at the ground for the past 10 years. “The gym was inaugurated before Pongal and every evening, I watched the number of women grow and got inspired to join,” she says. Four days ago Chandra enrolled herself for a month and says, this is the best thing that happened to her. “I could never afford the hefty fee at private gyms and this fulfils my work-out needs perfectly.”

The idea to have the huge parade ground — that has been a hub for thousands of morning and evening walkers and joggers — double up as an open air gym came from the Madurai Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham and now the users can’t thank him enough. “I mooted the idea based on a pending request from women police personnel,” he says. In the Reserve Line area, there is a 1600 sq.ft modern gym with latest hydraulic equipment but exclusively for men.

“Women are caught up with their jobs and family and forget to think about themselves. I felt this was a good way to encourage them to take care of themselves as the location would suit our staff and members of public as well who are already frequenting the ground,” says Davidson.

After his transfer to Madurai 18 months ago, he says, he occasionally went for his walks to the Sundaram Park which has a Walker’s Club run by the residents of Lake Area and the Corporation-maintained Eco Park. “I was impressed by the outdoor gyms installed at both these parks and worked out a Self-Sufficiency Scheme with funds from the Corporation and the Collectorate and we got the gym ready at a cost of ₹5 lakh.”

“The fee is collected for maintenance but more importantly to encourage and enthuse the users to keep coming,” says ACP (Intelligence Service) Siva Kumar, who is the overall in charge of both the gyms installed by the police. The open gym is open to only senior citizens (55 years to 70 years) from 5.30 am to 9.30 am and exclusively for women in the evenings.

“We hope more people will join and nobody will stop exercising regularly now,” says Amudha Valli. She says working women who come late from work especially, tell her that they feel energised now and are relieved that they can bring their children who can play around. “There is a right attitude and positive energy among all here. Whether it rains or shines, I feel motivated to work out for as little or as long as I like,” says Chandra.

Apart from burning calories with the outdoor workout that mixes a variety of cardio, polymetric and strength-based exercises with the press-ups, squats, rowing, cycling, twisting and cross-training, it is the feeling of achievement among members that is so satisfying, says Amudha. “When people feel comfortable in a space, they participate more. Visit us after three months and you will surely see the difference in all our members.” she smiles.