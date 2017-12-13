A home for all

It has been 10 years now since I moved from my hometown in Mysuru to Bengaluru in 2007. And in these 10 years, I’m come to call this city my home with all its fascinating twists and turns, in terms of development and changes.

I used to live in Malleswaram back then. It is a typical part of old Bengaluru. It has got charm and old world charisma to it that the rest of the city has shrugged off. I was quite comfortable settling down there. This part of the city was much better laid out; the urban planning for it is neat with proper drainage systems, pavements and tree cover. Most of the houses here have maintained their classic designs and development has taken place while maintaining the heritage of the locality. It is the ideal place to stay for the average city dweller.

I moved to Kumaraswamy Layout after that and then to BTM Layout near Silk Board. It is one of the busiest spots in the city and things soon got very congested for me. The traffic took its toll on everything around me and once the place also got flooded. Soon I was done with that place and decided to move back to Kumaraswamy Layout. It is much better than what it used to be now. I feel much more comfortable here, with all due respect to everyone else staying near BTM Layout.

Definitely, one major thing that has changed is the traffic, when compared to how it used to be even just 10 years ago. The city is growing. A lot more people from outside have come into the city – that is just my observation. There are more apartments and commercial establishments that have come up and the government is only now trying to accommodate the influx.

Also people have become a bit selfish and a lot angrier than before. Everyone gets agitated easily, especially on the road. Road rage is a trend now. And although I am a Kannadiga, it takes people a while to realise that because of my appearance. I easily get mistaken to be an outsider and comments have been passed. These misconceptions that people from outside are the ones causing problems needs to change.

I miss the old Bengaluru. But it is all for good. It is part of change. I’m just happy going and playing shows and coming back home.

When it comes to food, it has grown, in terms of variety. Bengaluru is a place where we get food for Rs. 20 to Rs. 2,000. The cuisines are a wide range, be it in the darshinis or in the five-star restaurants. This city accommodates food from different places and tastes.

Likewise, music too has an audience that will accept anything and everything. The venues have grown. And any festival will see localites as well as people from outside celebrating it – be it Onam, Pongal, Diwali or Christmas. Bengaluru is turning into an international city and that is a good thing.

To sum it up in one sentence – Bengaluru is a city that is for everyone. It has accepted me and given me space. And I’ve seen so many others who have come here and fulfilled their dreams and accomplished great things. The city has given room for trendsetters and trailblazers. So, whether it is businessmen or artistes or IT professionals or labourers, Bengaluru is a place for all walks of life, cultures and backgrounds – it is a home for all.

As told to Allan Moses Rodricks