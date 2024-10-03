What wildlife-inspired board games teach us about conservation

If you know that the Great Pied Hornbill found in the Western Ghats is monogamous, you probably also know that the Indian Pangolin’s tongue is longer than its body. If you don’t, a board game is all you might need. Game creators in India are going beyond mere entertainment to engage with the environment. Wildlife, conservation and sustainability-themed games are drawing teenagers and adults alike.

Birds in the City, developed by ecologist Priti Bangal and applied games designer Prasad Sandbhor in Bengaluru can teach us about the birds endemic to the city. A collector’s deck of playing cards, Wild Five, by design shop Via Kerala can take us through the fascinating fauna of the Western Ghats. Biomes of Nilgiris by BluEncore Studio offers an immersive experience of the biodiversity of the Nilgiris and Map the Wild, a board game by Swacardz, can even tell you what plants you find around you are edible.

The objective is to spark a spirit of inquiry in players about biodiversity in the Western Ghats, says Theresa George, founder of Via Kerala. And it seemed to have worked, she adds, for Wild Five has been one of the most popular among its products. Featuring amphibians, invertebrates, mammals and birds, the set of 52 cards aims to familiarise people with the endemic and indigenous species of the region. “A lot of work went into the designing; we involved researchers. Each species has been hand-drawn by illustrators from Kerala.” The game is available at Via Kerala stores and online.

When Priti and Prasad tested Birds in the City with their friends, the response was extremely encouraging. The strategy game, played on the map of Bengaluru, explores the link between urbanisation and the city’s disappearing bird life. It incorporates real world ecological issues into the game plan, including citizen movements aimed at conservation. “What Prasad and I set out to design in the beginning was a game on forest birds; but we decided to base it on the birds in our backyards instead,” says Priti. The ecology of the birds are involved in the gameplay, giving out nuggets of information about the species, the habitats, the kind of food they eat. “It is not a learning tool, but a great way to get acquainted with bird life in the city,” says Priti. Set to be launched in November - December, the game, clarifies Priti, is not exclusively for birdwatchers. “It would appeal to Nature and bird curious people too.”

These games go beyond the winner-loser equation; they are often collaborative in nature with players working towards a common goal. The scope of Biomes of Nilgiris goes beyond a board game. It is a transformative journey into the heart of one of India’s most biodiverse regions, the Nilgiris. Inspired by real-life conservation efforts, the game has been designed after collaborating with ecologists and a botanical illustrator, says Shelly Sinha, founder of BluEncore Studio, an indie-game developer, which has created the game. It features five eco types and 70 endemic species of the Nilgiris.

“With Biomes of Nilgiris, we aim to highlight India’s rich biodiversity and raise awareness about conservation efforts. Our goal is to create games that not only entertain but inspire players to think critically about the environment and the importance of preserving it,” adds Shelly.

The players start scoring each time they discover a new species; they earn more points if the species are endangered. “Through this game, we hope to not only entertain but also foster a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by our wildlife. By raising awareness through gameplay, we aim to contribute to the larger movement of global conservation,” says Shelly. Set to be launched in 2025 on Kickstarter, a global platform that helps bring creative projects to life, the game is intended for 14 years and above, and could take 60 minutes to 90 minutes to solve.

Though educational, these games are designed in such a way that players don’t feel burdened with information. Launched three weeks ago by Udaipur-based Swacardz, Map the Wild, a two-player light strategy board game developed by naturalist Shruti Tharayil and Rahul Hasija, is an introduction to foraging. When Shruti and Rahul got talking about their passion for flora, they decided to collaborate over a board game. The game opens with a scenario where Nature has taken over the world and players have to traverse through plants and challenges. “While having fun playing, the players are actually gathering useful information without being made aware of it,” says Rahul. The first batch of 100 units are already sold out and a new batch is expected to be out soon.

It is about being cognizant of the rich biodiversity around us and being aware of the need for sustainability, says Priyashri Mani, co-founder of Hoopoe on a Hill, a women’s collective that works together to bring wild honey gathered by the adivasis of the Palani Hills. Its card game, Birds of Kodaikanal, showcases 20 bird species endemic to Palani Hills. “We are based in Kodaikanal, in a landscape rich in flora and fauna and the game is our way of engaging with the environment in a playful way,” Priyashri adds. “We co-ordinated with an ornithologist for the project. The cards are illustrated and the response to them has been great.” The game is available on hoopoeonahill.com.

The Bored Game Company, a distributor of board games in India, which makes jigsaw puzzles under its sister brand Jigsaw Nation, includes in its collection Chirps of India, a 500-piece puzzle designed by Annada Menon, which celebrates the diversity in the avian world. “We work with artists across India for our theme-based puzzles,” says Moiz Bookwala, a co-founder of Bored Games Company. One can buy the game on jigsawnation.com.