Welcoming 2022

31 December 2021 18:24 IST

ITC Windsor Bengaluru offers you a New Year’s Eve buffet with dishes such as hara kebab, dum pukht biriyani, kakori and quser– e–pukthan. Call 6140 1309 for details.

***

Dig into crab meat soup, roasted chili pork, barbeque chicken, roasted lamb rice or a noodle bowl soup at Chowman. Food is priced at ₹800 plus for two. Call 8041521019.

***

Justbe Resto Cafe, said to a India’s first whole-food plant based cafe, offers a nourishing meal and a violin concert to ring in the new year.

The menu offers you a five-course meal, which include vegan wine and beverages, a continental menu, and desserts. The menu will be on from December 31 to January 1. Call 9513804561 for details.

***

Usher in 2022 the New Year with hope of brighter 2022 at Renaissance Bengaluru Race CourseHotel with these new year packages. at its three R Bar, Cabana and LUSH. The packages at priced at ₹9,999 plus taxes per couple.

***

Sly Granny will serve a special brunch on January 1 and 2 between noon and 4 pm. The menu is curated by Brand Chef Utkarsh Bhalla, rand is said to be inspired by winter dishes.

You can look forward to indulge in dishes such as eggs benedict, coffee and cream doughnuts, sticky banana boudin with cocktails including mulled wine and hot toddy to name a few. Call 8884498121.