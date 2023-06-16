Watch | Turning agro-waste into cutlery and crockery

June 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

What you are seeing here is a combination of rice husk and rice straw.

In a few minutes, this will be transformed into something you would use everyday.

Once the edges are smoothened, you get biodegradable plates.

Now, wheat bran, pineapple waste, apple prunes, banana waste and the like are getting converted into biodegradable plates, cups, and packaging containers.

These products have a shelf life of 10 to 12 months and can withstand all kinds of food and liquids

One such company that gives agricultural waste a second life is Qudrat, an eco-friendly tableware brand based in Thiruvananthapuram

Their commitment to sustainability is evident in their non-edible straws made from coconut leaves and their edible straws available in five delightful flavours.

Thooshan, a biodegradable tableware brand based at Angamaly near Kochi, produces plates made of wheat bran, and edible straws made of rice flour.

In addition to plates, Qudrat is planning to make biodegradable tumblers and bowls as well

So, the next time you order a glass of iced pineapple juice, you could eat the straw as well as an appetiser

Read full article here