Watch | This artist is popularising Malayalam calligraphy
A video on Artist Bhattathiri, a Malayalam calligrapher from Thiruvananthapuram.
Calligraphy is all about writing with your hand, albeit beautifully.
Meet Narayana Bhattathiri, a calligrapher from Thiruvananthapuram. He is familiar with readers of Malayalam as Artist Bhattathiri
Recently, he opened a gallery called ‘Ka Ch Ta Tha Pa’ for Malayalam calligraphy. It has over 35 exhibits, which include both old and new works
Each artwork has its own visual language. The alphabet is blended with lines from a Malayalam poem.
It is enhanced by the use of colours.
Each of the works he creates is the first draft only. He doesn’t go for any changes.
The artist says a viewer doesn’t need to understand everything that is written. It is meant to be seen.
Read the full story here
