A watch displayed in a window of French luxury goods Cartier, owned by Richemont group, on the opening day of the Watches and Wonders Geneva show, in Geneva on March 30, 2022.

A watch displayed in a window of French luxury goods Cartier, owned by Richemont group, on the opening day of the Watches and Wonders Geneva show, in Geneva on March 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Watch special 2022 | Life & Style How the pandemic shaped India’s watch community Amarjot Kaur
Watch special 2022 | Life & Style On the great glacier with Laurent Lecamp Rosella Stephen
Watch special 2022, Epiphoney | Columns Green watches: Do horologists care how eco-friendly their single axis tourbillon is? Magandeep Singh
Jacob & Co NFT
Luxury The benefits of a phygital world
Lens Position: 1973
Luxury Omega Seamaster, going 20,000 feet below
Jean-Christophe Babin
Luxury Jean-Christophe Babin: watch CEO and a social media star
A woman walks past a giant advertising of Chopard at Watches and Wonders Geneva
Luxury Women and watches: everything’s changing
Karl-Friedrich Scheufele with Renaud (left), and Gautier Capuçon
Luxury Karl-Friedrich Scheufele at the wheel
Clockwise from left: Vacheron Constantin, Ferdinand Berthoud, and Van Cleef & Arpels
Luxury Watches and Wonders 2022 | 5 dream watches
Fred Mandelbaum
Luxury When watch fan Fred Mandelbaum turned guardian
The Hindu Weekend
