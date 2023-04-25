Watch | Learn DIY magic tricks from Russian magician Alex Black

April 25, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Russian magician Alex Black, a regular performer in Chennai, is in the city yet again. He dropped in to the office of The Hindu to showcase some of his tricks.

Here, he performs some tricks that you can learn at home and surprise your dear ones.

A graduate of the Circus College in Russia, Alex is among the few magicians who have adapted to technological advancements. His shows usually combine aspects of holograms, mapping and magic. “We have tried to weave in some interesting special effects in some of the acts. Magicians must adapt to changing times, just like any other profession,” says Alex.

His performance is on every Saturday and Sunday (4pm and 7pm) at Mylapore Fine Arts Club, 45, Musiri Subramaniam Road, Chennai, till June 4. For details, call 7397389991

Reporting: Srinivasa Ramanujam

Videos: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Johan Sathyadas