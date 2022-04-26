Watch | Have you tried the Bahubali Haleem?

April 26, 2022 16:53 IST

Hyderabad’s Ramzan season just got extra festive with a special Haleem known as the Bahubali Haleem

The Bahubali Haleem has been trending online and is attracting diners in hordes.

Since the release of the film in 2015, many mighty platters and thalis have been given the Bahubali title. The Bahubali Haleem is no different.It was conceived by Khaleel Ahmed from Grill9 in Karkhana, Secunderabad. Khaleel is a fan of actor Prabhas and decided to name this dish after his popular movie.

The Bahubali Haleem is a royal feast. It comes packed with extravagant toppings and large portion sizes that can serve up to 4 people. The toppings and garnishing include chicken tikka, boiled eggs, pathar-ka ghost, lemons, coriander, caramelised onions, cashews, fresh cream, and more It is priced at Rs. 999. There are also special rectangular takeaway boxes which retain the plating style.