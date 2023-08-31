HamberMenu
Watch | Did you know there’s a temple for the Indian constitution?

Did you know there’s a temple for the Indian constitution?

A video on Bharanaghatana Kshetram which is built by a social science teacher to help create awareness about the Indian constitution

August 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This building, located near Kudappanakkunnu in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, is called the Bharanaghatana Kshetram, or Constitution Temple.

The visionary behind this unique temple is Sivadasan Pillai, a retired social science teacher

Founded on August 15th, 2021, this year marked the third anniversary of this symbol of constitutional reverence.

The temple consists of an open copy of the Constitution which is on display inside a glass case on the porch.

A lamp shines on it, 24x7.

All around it are messages culled from the Preamble and Articles of the Constitution.

Painted images of BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Thycaud Ayyavu Guru, Vinoba Bhave, Ayyankali, Chattambi Swami, Sri Narayana Guru, Gandhiji, and so on adorn the walls inside and outside the building.

Reporting: Saraswathy Nagarajan

Video: Sreejith R Kumar

Voiceover: Gopika K P

Production: Reenu Cyriac

