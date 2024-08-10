ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | A tour of the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital

Published - August 10, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Six years in, India’s first elephant hospital continues to give abused and exploited elephants a second chance at a freedom and safety

Soma Basu
Three years ago Ginger, a 50-year-old elephant, was rescued from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. She was found shackled to a tree. With cracked toenails, wounds on her legs, saddle-induced injuries on her back and diminishing eyesight, she was forced to beg and used for joy rides.

Fast forward to 2024 and Ginger is enjoying a bath in a pond, eating watermelons, and going for evening strolls. A sense of calm has replaced her past trauma as she walks up for a routine medical check-up at Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital located inside the Elephant Conservation Care Centre (ECCC), off the NH2 between Agra and Mathura.

The 3,300 kg gentle giant cooperates with the team of vets and staff, who review and treat her condition — deviated limbs, ankylosis, a wound at the base of her ear, and discharge from her eyes — using portable X-ray machines and lasers. Photo-biomodulation therapy helps to rejuvenate the cells around her joint tissues, improve circulation and minimise pain.

