GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | A tour of the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital

Six years in, India’s first elephant hospital continues to give abused and exploited elephants a second chance at a freedom and safety

Published - August 10, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Soma Basu
Soma Basu

Three years ago Ginger, a 50-year-old elephant, was rescued from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. She was found shackled to a tree. With cracked toenails, wounds on her legs, saddle-induced injuries on her back and diminishing eyesight, she was forced to beg and used for joy rides.

Fast forward to 2024 and Ginger is enjoying a bath in a pond, eating watermelons, and going for evening strolls. A sense of calm has replaced her past trauma as she walks up for a routine medical check-up at Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital located inside the Elephant Conservation Care Centre (ECCC), off the NH2 between Agra and Mathura.

The 3,300 kg gentle giant cooperates with the team of vets and staff, who review and treat her condition — deviated limbs, ankylosis, a wound at the base of her ear, and discharge from her eyes — using portable X-ray machines and lasers. Photo-biomodulation therapy helps to rejuvenate the cells around her joint tissues, improve circulation and minimise pain.

Read the full story | Tuskers in rehab

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.