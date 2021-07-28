Life & Style
28 July 2021
Watch | A Syrian puppet takes on an 8000-km journey
Updated: 28 July 2021
A video on Amal, a puppet that will walk from Gaziantep to Manchester, to raise awareness on the refugee crisis
Little Amal is setting out to look for her mother. The nine-year-old is a Syrian refugee from Aleppo, who will walk from the Syrian-Turkey border to the UK, in search of her displaced family. Along the way, each village, town and city she visits, will welcome her with a slew of events ranging from performances to art installations.
