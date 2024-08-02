Wayanad landslide | How volunteers came together to help those affected by the disaster

As news of the devastating landslide in Wayanad spread across a shell-shocked Kerala, residents in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and other districts swung into action. Many of them had organised collection points during the flood in 2018 and so they knew how to go about it.

It was on July 30 that Wayanad was hit by three landslides leading to large scale destruction in areas such as Chooralmala and Mundakkai. At a press conference held on August 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that over 9,300 people are staying in 91 relief camps in the district.

Radio Jockey Firoz A Azeez, aka Kidilam Firoz of BIG FM, turned to social media and announced that he is setting up an independent collection point at Pattom Junction without any backing of political parties or corporate entities.

“On Wednesday (July 31), a friend arranged a desk and chair for me and before I knew it, people began dropping off bottles of water, sanitary napkins, biscuits and more. About 100 people gathered to volunteer at our collection centre and they organised everything with precision. We have sent five truck-loads of materials to Wayanad,” says Firoz.

He points out that every Keralite shares the pain of Wayanad and are keen on helping in any way they can.

The same sense of purpose motivates those associated with the Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS) at Neyyattinkara. As soon as they heard the news, many of them wanted to go to Wayanad to join the rescue operations. “But then we were advised by the government that more people at this point of time would only make things difficult. So, we decided to collect materials for those affected by the disaster,” says Tomy John, director of AMAS.

Again, people flocked in with water, biscuits, chappals and more. Meanwhile, a voluntary group from Varkala informed AMAS that they would be collecting medicines for those affected by the disaster.

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram, has opened a collection point at his office at Press Road, Statue. Akil Huzain, who is coordinating the work at the collection centre, two trucks have left for Wayanad with clothes, towels, food, inner wear, water and so on.

Volunteers of Seva Bharathi have opened collection points at different places. All through the night on Wednesday (July 31), people came with bottles of water, biscuits, sanitary napkins and so on.

Vijayan D, State vice-president of Seva Bharathi, says essentials will be collected from their district centres in Kerala and send to their office at Kozhikode from where it be distributed to the camps. “Counters for collection of materials have been opened in Neyyattinkara, Attingal, near Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple in the city and near SP Fort Hospital. We hope to work with the affected once the rehabilitation of those living in camps begins. Our plan is to help them set up home in safer place,” he adds.

The NCC office at the Government College for Women is another place for collection. Shabana Habeeb of the Department of Hindi, officer in charge of the NCC wing at the college, says they have got bottles of water, sanitary napkins and dry food. They are working with the district NCC unit in Thiruvananthapuram.

Make it official

Collection work was in full swing when the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that instead of materials in kind, it would be better to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Many collection points that had sprung up under the leadership of different organisations shut their counters and decided to toe the official line. A senior official in the government pointed out that since there was no dearth of stock to cater to those living in the camps, the materials collected could be of help when the people start moving from the camps.

However, Firoz points out that they are yet to decide how to reach the materials collected. “We plan to reach out to the Collectorate in Wayanad or Malappuram and decide. During the flood in 2018, we had dispatched 45 trucks with goods to Wayanad. We are still in touch with them and it is the same with some places in Kozhikode too,” he explains.

Firoz says that he has been contacted by a group of residents in Kozhikode who have requested for dry clothes, chappals etc. “We have to decide how best to work within the instructions given by the Government and those working at Ground Zero,” he says.

Meanwhile, in Kochi, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, launched a campaign, Wayanad Landslide Relief, on July 31 and intends to continue the collection till August 7. “Although our focus is Wayanad, we are also looking at sending the material to other affected areas in Thrissur and Palakkad districts,” says Gigi George, one of the National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officers at the college.

Although the collection drive is open to students and faculty, those desirous of donating can do so at the two collection boxes placed at the college. The college is working in association with the NGO Goonj and the Nehru Yuva Kendra. Besides clothes (new), sanitary napkins, diapers, soaps, baby food and packaged food such as rice, lentils and other provisions are being collected.

“We are continuing the drive for a week because, what usually happens is that, in the initial days there is more than enough relief material. But then, they need certain things afterwards too during the rehabilitation process,” says Britto Raj, assistant professor and NSS programme officer.

Care and Share International Foundation led by actor Mammootty along with CP Trust, founded by businessman CP Salih, joined hands to send relief materials to Wayanad. From ambulance service to clothes, utensils, packaged drinking water and water tankers are being dispatched, says a spokesperson.

The Ernakulam district administration along with Anbodu Kochi and Inter Agency Group had opened a collection centre at the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra. The relief materials were dispatched to Wayanad on August 1. The Ernakulam Karayogam conducted a two-day collection drive of relief material which ended on August 1 and dispatched the same day.