Peddling dreams

“Dreamcatchers are derived from a Native American myth and are traditionally made with willow hoops and feathers. A mesh woven inside the hoop is believed to filter a person’s dream and allow only good thoughts through. This is why dreamcatchers are usually tied to the bedpost,” explains Gargi Gupta, a student at GRD College of Arts and Science and an enterprising young entrepreneur from the city who uses Instagram to sell customised dreamcatchers.

Gupta made her first dreamcatcher in January 2017 for a friend. “I learnt the basics from online tutorials and developed my own ways to customise them.” Initially she gave them away as gifts till her friends suggested that she begin marketing them. “I started my Instagram handle in September 2017 and posted photographs. Soon I began to receive orders and have sold more than 100 dream catchers. I get to express my creativity and also earn extra pocket money.”

She uses metal rings, coloured feathers, and woollen threads sourced from Bengaluru and Coimbatore for her creations. “The most difficult part is to wrap the string around the ring. It may seem simple, but needs a lot of time and patience. Once the ring is wrapped, I weave the mesh inside.” She customises colours according to the client’s specifications. “I also add soft toys, photographs, beads, and charms depending on the order. The size varies from that wall hangings, pendants, earrings and even car décors . Recently someone ordered a cradle hanger for which I used soft toys and LED lights.”

Her most challenging creation had a 23-inch diameter. “I couldn’t find a metal ring of this size; so I used a hula hoop and added yellow and orange strings. It took me three days but I am happy with it. Her products range from ₹170 to ₹4000 depending on the size and the customisation.

Another college student from the city has also been selling dreamcatchers through Instagram for the past three years. Priyanka Senthil, a student of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, has learnt the art from her sister and “made the first one to decorate my room. My friends loved it and gave me orders. I now send my dreamcatchers across Tamil Nadu.”

Senthil’s creations are available in four different sizes with hoops of five cm, eight cm, 15 cm and 30 cm diameters. “I use bangles to make the small ones and embroidery frames for the bigger ones. I also make customised dreamcatcher key chains.”

Senthil has sold more than 500 dreamcatchers. Most of her orders were for Valentine’s Day. “I got around 20 this year. They were red with a heart at the centre of the mesh.” She is also interested in calligraphy and includes a personalised note with the dream catcher if requested. Her price ranges from ₹150 to ₹950. Dreamcatchers are popular home décor items. Arya Malayaali, a working professional, says, “I bought my first dreamcatcher from a local store. I love the myth associated with it. I use it to add a pop of colour to the plain wall in my room. I am planning to get one to hang in my car as well.”

Gargi Gupta’s Instagram handle is ____janki and Priyanka Senthil’s is _theperfectimperfect

Quick tips from Gargi Gupta

The thread used should be of good quality, neither too thick nor too thin

Do not overdo the decorations. Keep it simple and classy.

In case the threads get tangled, do not pull it further. Patiently untangle it.

Try to use colours that complement each other.