Trek a little, admire a little

Are you the kind who likes a view from the top? Do you like the idea of seeing the sun rise from the eastern skies? If you are, then have you tried walking up the steps of Moula Ali early morning, to hear nothing but the breeze? Most of us know Moula Ali for its railway station but only a few have taken the narrow lanes that lead to a flight of 500 odd steps to reach the dome shaped monadnock. As a postal address Moula Ali is popular but only a few have walked up to catch a glimpse of the breath-taking view; in fact, Moula Ali is the place to go if you want some quiet in the mornings.

Finding a spot to park your vehicle isn’t too difficult but going there in the hope of finding a ride to return to the main road isn’t a good idea. There are no restrictions if you want to walk in and offer prayers at the dargah or simply walk around and explore the surroundings.

Climbing the 500 odd steps isn’t too tiring, if you are reasonably fit. The broad steps are not too steep, they are made to match the gradual climb of the hillock. The view from every stop is different though it is mostly the view of the city.

The hillock is quite clean except for the litter that visitors leave behind in the form of empty juice cartons, biscuit wrappers etc. It has always been a favourite picnic spot. Even Quli Qutub Shah and the Nizam used to come here during Urs, we are told. Their visits were followed by much fanfare, along with a mela.

At one spot on the hillock, you can spot another hillock a few yards away; that one does not have steps constructed — instead there are footholds curved into the rock itself. Before reaching the main gate of the dargah at Moula Ali, there is an old disused gateway.

This dargah is one of the 11 heritage sites identified by the Heritage Conservation Committee of HUDA. There aren’t many people to throw light on it or clarify any doubts.

Going to Moula Ali during summer is only advisable during the morning hours or after sunset. Even after sunset it might be too hot to climb up the steps, there’s no shelter enroute.

To reach the dargah inside, one has to go through a little chamber. The construction suggests it is quite old. Remove your footwear here and proceed to the main chamber of the dargah. Inside, it is brightly coloured and decorated with coloured frosted glass and flags. Even here there is no restriction on gender or religion. People inside are eager to clear doubts and talk about the history of the place. It is believed that a slave of the the Ibrahim Qutub Shah named Malik Yakut who was ailing, dreamt of a man who asked him to reach the dargah. Following the instructions in his dream the man climbed up the hillock and was cured of his illness. Ibrahim Qutub Shah was told about this and he helped Yakut build the dargah.

From the top, a roadway under construction is visible. Once that road is complete, it will connect to the dargah, reducing the number of steps to be climbed. But the best way to explore and admire the hillock and its surroundings is to walk up.

If you want to explore uncommon places in the city, Moula Ali can be a treasure trove. The place in and around the hillock is scattered with graves and each grave has a story to tell. There is a park as well; but that is usually closed during daytime.