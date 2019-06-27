Park to page

A team of four plant taxonomists led by Ravikumar Kaliamoorthy from the Foundation of Revitalization of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT) has surveyed Lalbagh Botanical Garden to classify and catalogue the trees. MH Marigowda and M Krishnaswamy listed 1,300 trees, herbs, shrubs and climbers in their book Plant Wealth of Lalbagh (1968). The recent survey reveals nearly 30 % have disappeared due to various reasons including death of the trees, modifications in name with newer classified data, or stress caused by the teeming crowds.

“The missing trees including Asian palmyra palm that yields palm jaggery, the acacia and medicinal ones such as garcinia gummi-hutta and garcinia morella (kokum) will be replaced,” says MV Venkatesh, Director, Horticulture Department. “The survey was undertaken to keep us informed about our plants and help us plan the re-planting of missing species. It will help us maintain our plant bank.”

Visitors to the Lalbagh Botanical Garden will benefit with more details of the origin and species of trees, thanks to the authorities’ decision to install QR codes on them, which would go live by December 2019. According to officials of the horticulture department, the codes that people can scan and read on their smart phones, will have information on the height, width, age, texture, flowers, fruits and the lifespan of trees helpful for plant researchers and nature lovers. Currently, Lalbagh has nearly 19,000 trees with 2,850 species.

The survey started 10 months ago, and the report will be ready by December, 2019. “The survey will have a two-part classification — Trees and Plant Wealth. The 240-acre space has 18 sections including the arboretum and rose, Dhanvantri and bonsai gardens,” adds Venkatesh.

Lalbagh is known for its foreign species and the horticulture authorities plan to bring in more native species to increase the repertoire of plant wealth. “This is the first time in the last six decades that this survey is being undertaken by the Horticulture Department. We are trying to update the scientific names,” says M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks & Gardens, Lalbagh. According to him, although some trees may belong to the same family, it would be classified under a different name as the changes seen are specific to its growth in different soils. Some have been grafted with other species over the years,” says Jagadeesh.

This survey, according to the Horticulture Department, will be crucial for its classification as apart from local names accorded to the species, information with regard to its origin, scientific names and their uses with photographs will be recorded.

“The details will be compiled into the second book in the series, of the same name, Plant Wealth of Lalbagh, and recorded in alphabetical order to be released later,” adds Jagadeesh.

Venkatesh said the survey would benefit botany students, research studies and tree enthusiasts as it will bring a special coding to more than 500 unique species. “Technical details are being worked upon for bringing in these facilities” he adds.