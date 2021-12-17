Treats and places just for the special season

17 December 2021 18:07 IST

Bengaluru seems to come alive with food, chocolates and loads of goodies -- all to ring in the Christmas cheer

Itsy Bitsy, an art and crafts retail chain, launches a range of handmade range of decorations and embellishments, to promote a “sustainable Christmas”.

This Christmas you can choose from over 400 handmade decorative items, providing employment to over 200 women, says Rashmi Hospet, Founder of Itsy Bitsy, which has employed over 200 women to create 3D stars, glitter bird houses, handmade poinsettias, conical table top trees, Santa sacks, handmade glitter baubles and Santa stockings.

Advertising

Advertising

All products are made from eco-friendly material such as recycled paper, hay and recycled cotton T-shirts and are priced at ₹129, upwards. Log in to www.itsybitsy.in.

***

Dig into an elaborate Mediterranean spread at the open-air diner Ozaa, or feast at the Asian fine dine restaurant Soul City or the European style all day diner Le Bistro -- all on the premises of Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore.

The Christmas spread will be on December 24 and 25. Call 9008304246/ 9611068888 for details.

***

For chocolate fans ITC Fabelle has come out with a range of chocolates. This handcrafted range is crafted by Master Chocolatiers. Fabelle recently unveiled the luxury chocolate range crafted with 24k edible gold called The Heart of Gold Collection. These boxes come with chocolate filled with ruby mousse, almond-hazelnut with rich dark mousse, soft notes of milk choco mousse paired with Alphonso mango conserve.

***

The Oberoi, Bengaluru opens its Christmas Gift shop. You can pick up Christmas baked goodies at the store, which will be open till January 1,2022 between 11 am to 9 pm.

Call 2558 5858 for details.

***

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore has come out with a range of gift hampers, that offer you plum cake, assorted chocolates, stollen bread, pitted olives, a bottle of the apple cider vinegar, a bottle of wine and cookies. Call 7899808011 to get your choice of hamper that is priced at ₹999 plus taxes.

***

Gawky Goose in Murgesh Palya, has planned to ring in Christmas with a pop-up sale and a special menu that will be on till the end of this month.

There will be stalls selling rose cookies, rum balls, walnut fudge, cinnamon rolls and plum cake. The food menu includes salads, soups, pizzas, Yule log and more.

Call 9901787273

***

Foodhall comes up with the The Claus’ Wonderland that will be held between December 17 and 19. Treat yourself at SVAMI’s Holiday Beverage Bar or dig into a range of truffles at The Café by Foodhall. Foodhall also offers you a line-up of experiential pop-ups like X’mas cookies by Freddie baking studio, coffee brewing masterclass by Maverick & Farmer and more.

***

Pick up Christmas goodies from a vast range of hand crafted bakes at JW Marriott Bengaluru. The range varies from traditional stollen breads, cranberry oatmeal and prunes cherry spiced granola to vanilla kipferl and cinnamon Star cookies to name a few. Call 8884494035.

***

The Circle Dream has come up with a Christmas Hampers that are priced at ₹1499. From focaccia bread, sourdough bread, ciabatta bread to caramelized onion jars and sun-dried tomato hummus, the hampers include all these and more. The Circle Dream is at KHB Colony, 5th Block Koramangala.

***

This brunch at CUR8 will have live food stations that serves everything from salads pizzas, grills (meats and seafood) in Spanish parillada style grill, main course and desserts. The brunch will be on December 25 and is priced at ₹3,550 per head. Call 76191 46004 for reservations.