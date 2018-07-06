Driven by grit

The light is falling fast as 25-year-old K R Baviithran races his road bike on a pothole-ridden stretch near Devakottai in interior Sivaganga district. Soon, heavy rain pounds his face and a menacingly howling wind takes him head on. He pedals on, his grip tight on the handle bar even when the cycle’s front wheel suffers a puncture. “By that time, I had been cycling continuously for almost 30 hours. But I gathered the courage, fixed the puncture in 20 minutes, hopped back on and started again. I got muscle cramps after a couple of hours. But I popped a handful of salt into my mouth, sipped some water and kept moving. Though there were times when I felt like quitting, I somehow maintained an average speed of 25km/hr,” he narrates with a twinkle in his eyes.

Fighting inclement weather, bad roads, highway traffic, fatigue and machine breakdowns, four men from Madurai — Baviithran, Vadivel Baluchamy, R Kaleeswaran and Vignesh Raj emerged victorious in the gruelling Tiruchi to Dhanushkodi 600 Kms Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) endurance cycling event conducted last week. They finished the mission four hours ahead of the 40-hour time limit and are among the six participants from the city.

It’s not just them; a whole lot of youngsters in the city have taken to endurance cycling over the past one year. Every morning, they take off in batches on their road bikes, pedalling an average of 30 kilometres. “Of late, cycling clubs are mushrooming everywhere. We see even families and couples going on rides,” says Kutti Muthukumar of City Cycling Club, Madurai, with over 150 active members out of which around 50 have attempted various BRM events in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi and Tiruchi. “We have now floated the Madurai Randonneurs Club and registered it with Audax India. On July 29, Madurai will be hosting its first BRM cycling event,” beams Muthukumar, who has completed a 400 km event.

“We were pursuing cycling as a hobby and fitness activity, until some of us met accomplished cyclists at a meet in Pune last year. It was inspiring to hear their stories and that’s when we took it seriously. And now, cycling is becoming a community event and a subculture in Madurai,” says K J Nagaraj. “We encourage young aspiring cyclists, guide them to choose the right machines, get them expert advice on diet, workout and being motivated.”

R Kaleeswaran, an engineering student, is the city’s first Super Randonneur, a distinction achieved on completion of 200, 300, 400 and 600 km BRM events within a year. “I took up cycling only seven months ago but I’m so into it now. At Dhanushkodi, we literally rode into the sea and experienced robust head and cross-winds.

We took short naps and were sleep deprived, but strong determination and regular practice helped us finish the task,” says the 19-year-old. “I am aiming for multiple Super Randonneur titles in the coming year. However, my long-term ambition is to take part in internationally acclaimed endurance cycling events like London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) and Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP).”

The upcoming Madurai BRM is a 200 km event that will go via Dindigul, Natham and Thuvarankurichi. The club has also signed up for a 300 km event in September to Courtallam.

“In preparation for the endurance cycling events, we have been conducting many long-distance rides recently. South Tamil Nadu remains under-explored in terms of the terrain and we have invited well-known endurance cyclists from all over India for the event. There are quite a number of stretches with a rolling terrain around Madurai that can be challenging,” Muthukumar informs us.

“There are some extremely difficult routes that are favourites among endurance cyclists. For instance, the trail from Bangalore to Anchetty attracts even foreign cyclists every year. Our idea is to identify such routes in the southern districts so that more people would return to Madurai.”