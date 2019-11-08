Where are you heading this Karthika Masam?

The picnic baskets are taken down and ready to be filled up as the auspicious Karthika Masam is here. It is picnic time and a load of beautiful places popular and some not-so-common beckon. Private tour operators, trekking groups as well as forest and tourism tourism officials are geared to tackle the crowd of picnickers.

The large canopies spreading out across grassy lawns of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are inviting as picnickers park themselves under their cosy shade, enjoy a day out and indulge in the ‘vana bhojanams’. According to zoo curator Yesoda Bai R, on October 31 (Nagula Chavithi day) alone IGZP recorded more than 11,000 visitors. “This has been the highest so far in this fiscal year,” she says. The Karthika Masam weekends similarly draw huge numbers to the zoo.

Women along with children going around the elephant enclosure on bicycles at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

From deploying additional guards and keeping the zoo plastic-free to taking special care of the newborn animals and the new animal entrants to the zoo – officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep the animals and the visitors comfortable and safe. “2019 hasn’t been particularly great because of the rains in August-October. But the weather has improved and there are many new attractions in the zoo, that we hope will draw in visitors,” adds the curator.

Own up to your mess Plastic menace worsens during picnic season. It is at this time that Sumanth Behra along with eight others get busy cleaning up the beaches. He is spearheading a beach clean-up drive at Tenetti Park. Every Sunday evening the volunteers turn up with gloves and masks to clean a 200-metre stretch near the park. “We have been cleaning the same stretch for the past eight weeks but the amount of plastic waste collected just keeps piling each week. Most of this is the waste that is washed ashore. We collect a lot of bottles, caps, footwear, plastic bags and straws,” he says.

(Volunteers who wish to join the clean-up drive, can reach out to 9848185878)

Large crowds imply more plastic trash and Yesoda Bai says measures have been taken to sensitise visitors to avoid carrying single-use plastic bags/containers and encourage them to use the dustbins spread across the zoo. It is difficult, she admits. “Despite such awareness drives, it is a challenge to keep the zoo litter-free. While visitors may not throw plastic wastes in the animal enclosures, free range birds often carry plastic litter and drop it in animal shelters. We have to be very careful. Our staff works round the clock to keep the premises clean,” she adds. In tune with their objective to promote eco-friendly measures within the zoo, IGZP plans to soon add three more battery-operated vehicles to those already operating at the zoo.

Tourists at the million-year-old Borra Caves at Araku in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

On unexplored trails

Explore a bit and you will find that spot on top of the hill where you can savour a hot cup of tea. Or stumble upon lush meadows or a stretch of secluded beach for a game of volleyball. There are adventure groups out there who are working round the clock to find you these bits of heaven.

“Visakhapatnam is so much more than just RK Beach, Kailasagiri and Rushikonda. There arewaterfalls, hills and beaches that are tucked away in the interiors of Araku and Paderu. We started with Dare Adventures, eight years ago to help people explore places around Visakhapatnam,” says Sreedhar Vaddi. The group is organising a weekend trek to Arma Konda, the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats, on November 9. “The idea is not just to explore Nature but to also educate people about their surroundings. We tell our groups about the flora and fauna, the endemic species, and so on,” says Sreedhar who has been trekking for over a decade. Some of their popular treks include Kothapalli in East District, Semiliguda in Odisha, Nandakota in Ananthagiri and Chittamgondi.

Early morning fog envelopes the picturesque Araku valley in Visakhapatnam district | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Two more treks are coming up from Treksome, another adventure group. It includes a day-long trek to Shailakonda and an overnight camping trip to Mettavalasa, a village in Vizianagaram district.

APTDC Steps up According to Giri Prasad Reddy, Divisional Manager of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation:

- More mobile toilets are being added at tourists spots in Araku and Borra Caves.

- An additional 40 tents will be pitched at Lambasingi wherecurrently, there are only four tents.

- Cleaning drives have been stepped up at tourist spots such as Rushikonda, Borra Caves and Anantagiri coffee plantations.

- Visakhapatnam saw tourist footfalls of nearly 15 lakh in October alone and tourism officials are hopeful that the numbers will comfortably cross 20 lakh during the Karthika Masam

“Lambasinghi, Araku Valley, Mudasarlova Lake and Kambalakonda are popular with trekkers as these are blessed with natural beauty. However, to add to the adventure, we take them to the unexplored parts of these places like that hidden waterfall or the isolated beach,” says Samvedh Negi from Treksome. The group has been organising these treks since 2017 and Samvedh believes that the interest in outdoor activities has increased significantly. “When we started it was hard to even bring together seven people, now we host groups of 50 to 60 in one trek,” he says. Samvedh is at pains to point out how their treks are all about keeping the environment clean. “We carry trash bags on our treks and camps. We encourage the trekkers to carry reusable water bottles which can be refilled rather than carrying single-use PET bottles.”