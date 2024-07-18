Watch: A ride on the quaint Ooty toy train

Watch: Did you know the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is 125 years old?

It has been 125 years since the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR), fondly called the Ooty toy train of the Nilgiris Railway Company, first chugged up the hills on June 15, 1899. It covers 16 tunnels, over 200 steep curves, and 257 bridges.

As the train passes through several quaint towns like Adderly, Runnymede, Ketti, and Lovedale, passengers have their faces and phones glued to the windows.

We look at the history of the NMR, why tourists keep coming back to take a ride on this train, which is not just a mode of transportation, but a throwback to a time when life was slower and travel was about the joy of the journey itself.

Reporting and voiceover: K. Jeshi

Video and production: Shibu Narayan