Two dives and a rainbow

1/4

Amanoi Trek in Nui Chua National Park Amanoi has curated an interesting excursion that will take you on a half-day trip into the many exotic realms of Vietnam. The hike begins at the hotel entrance, passing into the Núi Chúa National Park, finally opening into a spectacular bay studded with intriguing rock structures. The sandy beach that meets the end of the trail then becomes an ideal spot to set up a picnic. If you would rather explore the surrounding reefs, you have the option to go snorkelling. The recommended period for both activities is from March to October. Approximately ₹2,500 to ₹15,700

Belmond Das Cataratas, Iguassu falls Spotting the Lunar Rainbow A trip to witness the Iguassu Falls will leave visitors captivated by the beautiful rainbows created by the glow from the thunderous waterfalls. On a full moon night, these rainbows form an arc above the wall of white water, creating a palette of shining colours called the ‘Moonbow.’ Four times a month, on full moon nights, guests of the Belmond Hotel das Cataratas are invited to join an exclusive excursion to the falls to experience this rare phenomenon. Approximately ₹1,400 Photo: ph.tommy.picone

One and Only Cape Town Shark cage diving One of the most richly-diverse oceanic habitats in the world is offering guests the chance to live dangerously. A Shark Safari will let you get up close and personal with these legendary apex predators. Also, swimming with sharks is said to be meditative. Not for the faint-hearted. These trips can also be customized to suit your preferences. Approximately ₹9,700 to ₹20,000