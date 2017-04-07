Two dives and a rainbow

Amanoi Trek in Nui Chua National Park
Amanoi has curated an interesting excursion that will take you on a half-day trip into the many exotic realms of Vietnam. The hike begins at the hotel entrance, passing into the Núi Chúa National Park, finally opening into a spectacular bay studded with intriguing rock structures. The sandy beach that meets the end of the trail then becomes an ideal spot to set up a picnic. If you would rather explore the surrounding reefs, you have the option to go snorkelling. The recommended period for both activities is from March to October.
Approximately ₹2,500 to ₹15,700
Belmond Das Cataratas, Iguassu falls Spotting the Lunar Rainbow
A trip to witness the Iguassu Falls will leave visitors captivated by the beautiful rainbows created by the glow from the thunderous waterfalls. On a full moon night, these rainbows form an arc above the wall of white water, creating a palette of shining colours called the ‘Moonbow.’ Four times a month, on full moon nights, guests of the Belmond Hotel das Cataratas are invited to join an exclusive excursion to the falls to experience this rare phenomenon.
Approximately ₹1,400
Photo: ph.tommy.picone
One and Only Cape Town Shark cage diving
One of the most richly-diverse oceanic habitats in the world is offering guests the chance to live dangerously. A Shark Safari will let you get up close and personal with these legendary apex predators. Also, swimming with sharks is said to be meditative. Not for the faint-hearted. These trips can also be customized to suit your preferences.
Approximately ₹9,700 to ₹20,000
Six Senses Zighy Bay
Paragliding over the Zighy Mountains
Imagine the thrill of flying in the clouds over Arabian mountains is absolutely thrilling. The air that blankets over the majestic Zighy Mountains of Oman will embrace your body as you float through the air, then circle and glide to the bay below, making a safe and soft landing on a pristine, sandy beach. You can round off with a dip in the cool sea.
Approximately ₹10,110