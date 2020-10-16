Travel
16 October 2020 11:56 IST
Meet Quintin Lake, a photographer from Britain. As part of a project, Quintin walked 11,000 kms along the British coast, capturing the landscape along his way. His journey started on April 17, 2015 and was completed on September 15, 2020. The project, called ‘The Perimeter,’ is a collection of 1,79,222 photographs.
Comments
Watch | This photographer walked 11,000 kms to capture Britain's landscape
Updated: 16 October 2020 11:56 IST
A video on a British photographer, Quintin Lake, who walked along Britain’s coast for a photography project
