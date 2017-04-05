This other London

Postman’s Park

Not everything in London is about royalty. Look what I chanced upon during my many walks. In a park near St Paul’s Cathedral is a commemorative wall that celebrates everyday heroes and heroines, commoners who died saving others from fires, air raids and accidents. It was the brainchild of painter and sculptor George Frederic Watts, who proposed to “collect a complete record of the stories of heroism in everyday life”. He gave an example of Alice Ayres, a servant who, trapped in a burning house, instead of jumping to safety, first rescued her employer’s children and threw them out of a window to safety. But she died. In November 2013, a free mobile app, The Everyday Heroes of Postman’s Park, was launched, which documents the lives and deaths of those commemorated on the memorial.

Statue of Henry VIII at St Bart’s

The Hospital was built as far back as 1123, and after floundering due to paucity of support, was given a shot in the arm by Henry VIII. Despite his long reign and all-pervading presence, this is the only surviving statue in London of the king who married six women, beheaded two of them, divorced two, declared one of them to be his sister, and died before he could decide what he should do with Katherine Parr, his last wife. Nevertheless, the hospital boasts a distinguished alumni, including cricketer Dr WG Grace and Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr Watson of Sherlock Holmes’ fame is also an alumnus of Bart’s. Incidentally, Sir Alexander Fleming invented penicillin at St Mary’s Hospital, right behind where I lived, and not too far away was the spot where the band Pink Floyd was born.

Parkland Walk

This is a walk of nearly five kilometres from Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace (an entertainment venue built in 1873, that caught fire like most other buildings in London, and was rebuilt in 1875). The palace was used for many years by BBC. The trail passes through a part of the abandoned Highgate Railway route. With old platforms still on either side of the route, if you shut your eyes, you can almost hear the trains passing through. Take a break on the bridge overlooking Muswell Hill, and watch enviously the homes of the people who live there, before continuing down the trail. A panoramic view of London awaits walkers, who besides taking in the view, can also take in good food and beverages at Ally Pally, the pub.

Richmond Park

In a posh suburb of London called Richmond, is the Hill. This furnishes a view that is supposed to have inspired JMW Turner to paint ‘Richmond Hill’ somewhere between 1820-1825. It was thrilling to see the prominent bend in the river so beautifully captured on his canvas all those years ago. It remains almost unchanged.

In Richmond Park, there is also the Ham House which used to belong to an aristocrat. There was restoration work going on the day I visited. But I got to see the library and the long hall. I could almost see the people waltzing down the hall as they threw back a drink or two. There are also tours through the house, where the work of each of the restorers is explained.

Twinings Tea Shop

On my daily walk to college, I passed London’s oldest tea shop, established in 1706. I had heard of the brand (Twinings), but it was special to enter a doorway (with two Chinese figures) that was built in 1787. I have never seen so many varieties and flavours of tea and tea paraphernalia under one roof. This was as British as it could get. I learnt that it was called Tom’s Coffee House before and Samuel Johnson hung out at this place and drank as many as 16 cups of coffee while he was there. There was a pang of nostalgia and excitement when I saw tea from the Nilgiris on the shelves. They also offer a master-class, where they have you taste and discuss various types of teas and their history.

For those evenings when you have just received your stipend and are feeling flush, a couple of drinks at the famous Shard is entirely worth it. Standing on The Shard’s 31st floor at the Aqua Bar and Restaurant and looking out is unforgettable. The Shard has a view of some of London’s iconic buildings, like the Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Gherkin. By night, the reflection of the lit-up buildings make the river glitter. The view took my breath away. This is the ultimate ‘modern London’ experience. There is nothing like a cold gin and tonic in your hands as you stare into the distance. The Shard is one of those buildings that is visible from almost every part of London. Top of the world sums it up.

Islington

Take a stroll around Islington, and you are likely to stumble upon the very place where Mary Wollstonecraft (mother of feminism) vindicated women’s rights. Explore a little more, and treat yourself to delicious and beautiful-looking ice cream at Amorino. Not only do they have multiple flavours, but they also present it in the shape of a rose. Take a minute to admire the shape before you make short work of it. On another end of the street is the Hummingbird Bakery, which serves the most divine cup cakes. For a foodie, a stroll down this road is entirely worthwhile. On an evening of a football match, merry or depressed football fans fill the pubs along the road, the victorious ones singing and cheering loudly. A short bus ride away from here is the St Pancras Old Church where Mary Wollstonecraft is buried.

Highgate Cemetery

I ambled through the Highgate Cemetery and spotted not only some of the most beautiful gravestones, but also the graves of some celebrities. These include Douglas Adams (author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), George Eliot (writer of The Mill on the Floss), Eric Hobsbawm (British historian) and Karl Marx! You’ll have to search a little for the original grave of Karl Marx. The new one is a memorial that was constructed not too many years ago. Poetic epitaphs, comic ones, emotional ones, the Highgate Cemetery has them all. The place can be eerie on a grey day, but if you visit on a sunny day, like I did, then it can be a jolly experience. Not too far from here is the expensive quarter of London, where celebrities like Jude Law and Sting own homes.

St Bride’s Church

Fleet Street is not just famous for its newspaper offices, but also the St Bride’s Church. It was designed by Christopher Wren, and became an inspiration for a wedding cake. In 1703, when Thomas Rich fell in love with the daughter of his baker boss, he wanted a special wedding cake. St Bride’s Church was his inspiration, and thus was born the multi-tier wedding cake. The church dates back to the 7th Century, and was rebuilt many times. It almost burnt to the ground during the Great Fire of London. Sir Christopher Wren rebuilt it, and it is said to be one of his most expensive projects. St Bride’s is the second tallest of Wren’s churches, the first being St Paul’s Cathedral. Poet Richard Lovelace and writer Samuel Richardson among other famous people, are buried there.