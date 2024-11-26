Wherever you travel in Chettinad, the lotus has its way of finding you — be it in temple ponds filled with blooms, or the flower’s motif lending itself to intricately carved mansion facades, textiles, or brassware. The main courtyard of The newly-launched property by The Park in Chettinad — aptly named Lotus Palace — is inspired by the Sahasradala Padma, a 1,000 petal lotus pattern. It pays homage to traditional kolam (rangoli) patterns, a staple in homes across Tamil Nadu.

The heritage retreat is housed in a mansion situated in Kanadukathan, near Karaikudi. It took the team helmed by conservation architect Kaushik Mukherjee around 4.5 years to restore the structure that was originally built in the late 17th Century.

A brightly-hued facade featuring traditional Chettinad motifs such as the yaazhi, parrots, and British horsemen, leads to intricate Burmese teak wood-carved large doors that have been preserved. These, then lead to an expansive open-air courtyard supported by wooden and stone-carved pillars. Flanked on either side of the courtyard — across two floors — are 15 rooms (priced upwards of ₹18,000+ tax) across seven categories.

I am informed by the hotel’s manager, Kathiravan Karunanithi, that the erstwhile home was the venue for recitals of the Ramayana for over a century. Which is depicted in the very carefully-chosen decor accents across the property. For instance, Raja Ravi Verma-influenced stained glass panels, each depicting a unique scene from the Ramayana, adorn the walls of their fine dining Chettinad restaurant, 86 Pillars (named after the number of pillars in the property).

Each of these paintings belong to the private art collection of Priya Paul, Chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, including other artefacts such as vintage medicine holders and framed posters peppered across the hotel. Do not miss the black and white photographs of the erstwhile mansion, and the surrounding region, by Saibal Das that find place in every room of the property.

And then, the food. Unlike most establishments in the region that cater to traditional Chettinad fare, the restaurants at The Lotus Palace — headed by kitchen executive Chef Vinoth Thiyagarajan and Ramachandra Kumar, food and beverage executive — have a mix of international cuisine as well. At 86 Pillars, diners can enjoy a 15-dish Raja virundhu, while at 1795 (the bar named after the year the Palace was reputedly constructed) offers handcrafted cocktails alongside Asian-inspired bites. This overflows to Aqua, The Park’s signature poolside restaurant and a spa. The latter has signature therapies incorporating local and organic ingredients, like The Royal Chettinad Experience where tender coconut, turmeric, and honey are used.

On the first floor lies Red Room, an ode to Chettinad’s Burma connect, which features everything from the decor to furniture in red Burmese lacquer. At this exclusive lounge for in-house guests, diners are offered a high tea experience with treats such as Rangoon puttu, egg puffs, bajjis, etc., a wide selection of books and board games. The Red Room leads to The Library, a gallery running along the façade.

Step out of the property, and a range of experiences awaits you. Whiz past lanes lined with brightly hued homes and mansions that now lie abandoned and come alive only for weddings or the annual Chettinad Festival. You can take scenic drives to explore the Athangudi Palace and heritage mansions, and opt for a range of offbeat experiences the hotel has to offer.

There is a high tea experience at the Thirumayam Fort where guests are served in traditional tiffin boxes; tours of Pillayarpatti temple, Koppudai Amman temple, and Kundrakudi Murugan temple; traditional games such as parama padham (snakes and ladders), and nondi (hopscotch); cycling expeditions; and kili josiyam (parrot astrology), among others.

A highlight is the visit to the Chettinad Vintage Cars and Camera Museum helmed by LM Lakshmanan. It comprises 801 cameras, 11 vintage cars, and a range of gramophones from his personal collection, including miniature car models.

But a trip to Chettinad is not just about these experiences. It is about sinking into the slow life: watching cows ambling through fields, villagers going about their day… elsewhere a jallikattu getting ready. And how its people are one of the most hospitable and humble. And, on your next visit to the region, ask for the staff who double up as French tour guides, and kalaripayattu teachers. You will not be disappointed.

