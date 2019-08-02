Tales around a temple tank

“It was a wintry morning and there was a layer of haze around the Teppakulam. A school boy arrived, casually kept his heavy bag on the stone wall of the temple tank and was simply gazing at it. He was waiting for the bus. There was something about that moment that made me freeze it on my camera. I felt as if the Teppakulam was looking back at the boy and there was a sublime interaction,” recalls M P Gurumoorthy Gokul, a street photographer.

“I chatted with the boy and he said he was actually looking for the little water in the tank to dry up, so that he could get into it and play on its dry bed. I was amused by what he said.”

The Teppakulam is probably among the few temple tanks in the State that’s free for public access. It’s less of a religious place — except during the Teppam festival — but more of a hangout spot for much part of the year.

The second largest temple tank in Tamil Nadu spread over 20-odd acres is where Madurai’s denizens sit and chat, play cricket, take evening walks or simply laze around.

“Each time I take pictures of Teppakulam, it brings back memories of my childhood spent in the Maiyya Mandapam. The tank had always nurtured a way of life around it. It has been a silent spectator to the city that’s continuously on the move. There’s always a flurry of activity around it, be it the Sourashtrian weavers who spread colourful threads on sticks along the tank’s banks or the pushcarts that spring up during the evenings, selling hot snacks,” says Guna Amuthan, a local photographer. “Madurai offers a unique experience that way, as it’s difficult to find such colourful scenes round the year in the backdrop of a temple tank, elsewhere. Temple tanks are usually idle monuments except during festivals when they are lit up, but there’s not a moment of lull in the Teppakulam, here.”

The common frames of the tank include a sunrise or sunset shot, say the photographers. Then comes the central mandapam with its ornate gopuram. Landscape and panoramic frames are common as they show the vast expanse of the tank. “Though the tank is not a perfect square, it appears symmetrical in pictures. I took a picture of the tank from one of the corners and it’s my personal favourite,” says Guna.

Says Gurumoorthy, “I am fascinated by the granite figurines of animals and demons sculpted on all sides of the tank. There’s art all around it. The water inlets designed like the yazhi (a mythical creature) and lion are testimonies to the artistic minds of the men who constructed the tank. I have captured so many pictures of the sculptures. Each is a story in itself.”

Slice of History The enigma of life around temple tanks.

The annual float festival is a delight for tourists, locals and the lensmen. In February this year, the festival was held in a water-filled tank after nearly seven dry years.

“The lights, colours and the crowd took it to a different level of vibrancy and energy. There’s always something new to capture in the tank and at the festival,” adds Guna.