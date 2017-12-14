Sentosa’s SEA Aquarium, Singapore: everything fishy

Seafood is an integral part of Singapore’s cuisine, but if you’d like to admire marine animals in their living state, visit the South East Asia (SEA) Aquarium that, with Adventure Cove Waterpark, forms the Marine Life Park attraction at Resorts World Sentosa.

With more than 1,00,000 animals from 800 species, there’s a lot of mutual human-fish ogling in the Aquarium, which opened in 2012, and was considered the world’s largest oceanarium until the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China surpassed it in 2014.

The transparent tanks are grouped into 10 zones, according to 49 habitats. Despite the throng of visitors (the attraction is very popular with family groups), it’s still possible to feel awed by seeing marine life up close in the bluish darkness of the aquarium, with a tidal soundtrack playing on loop in the background.

Besides fish from the Bay of Bengal, the Straits of Malacca, Andaman Sea and Great Lakes of East Africa, the aquarium includes educational sections manned by expert guides in marine sciences.

A diver pets a bottlenose dolphin at the SEA Aquarium in Singapore. Nahla Nainar | Photo Credit: NahlaNainar

The Open Ocean habitat is, perhaps, the most breathtaking part of the aquarium, with 50,000 animals on display, with a 36-metre (118 ft) wide and 8.3-metre (27 ft) tall viewing panel, that makes visitors feel like they are on the ocean floor. At regular intervals, divers check up on the inhabitants of the tanks.

Among the most popular denizens of these tanks are the Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphins, which seem to have mastered the art of getting photographed with their wetsuit-clad friends.

The Shark Seas exhibit has over 200 of the predator fish, including the endangered Scalloped Hammerhead and Silvertip varieties. Guitarfish, Chambered nautilus, jelly fish and Japanese spider crab are among the other inhabitants of this water wonderland.

(The writer was in Singapore on the invitation of Singapore Tourism Board.)