Sherry, the civilised drink

The headline is a quote by W Somerset Maugham. And I’m glad he said that because sherry (especially amontillado) is one of my favourite wines, but I’d never been to its home. To correct this glaring oversight, I decided it was time to go sherry tasting in Spain.

First, a quick sherry primer… Sherry is fortified wine made from the Palomino and Pedro Ximenez grapes. It ranges from the clear, dry Fino and Manzanilla wines, to the darker, richer Oloroso, Palo Cortado and Amontillado, and finally, the syrupy, unctuous Pedro Ximenez. Sherry makers and drinkers like to wax lyrical about how one grape (Palomino) creates five completely different wines (Fino, Manzanilla, Oloroso, Palo Cortado, Amontillado).

Sherry is great to cook with. I actually roasted my Christmas duck in a sherry marinade. But it’s also fabulous with food. Thankfully, more restaurants, apart from tapas bars, are slowly discovering this.

At the triangle

For some serious sherry tasting, head to the sherry triangle, formed by the towns of Jerez, Sanlúcar de Barrameda and El Puerto de Santa María. This is the birthplace of sherry and each town has a rich sherry history.

Jerez is home to Williams & Humbert, purveyors of the storied Dry Sack. Sanlúcar has the Bodegas Hidalgo, with the iconic Roma wine seller, La Gitana, on their manzanilla bottles. In Puerto de Santa María there’s Osborne, whose bull logo is instantly recognisable and dots the Andalusian countryside. There are also smaller, family-run bodegas in each town. These offer a more intimate look at sherry making, with some winemakers cultivating a more artisanal attitude, moving away from the industrialised, large-volume approach of some of the bigger wineries.

One of these is Bodegas Argüeso in Sanlúcar. Walking through the bodega, sherry glass in hand, guided by the lovely Nuria, you’re filled with the heady aromas of the wines and the history they’re steeped in. Ask Nuria to take you to the cooperage to watch the coopers hard at work, repairing and reconditioning 100-year-old American oak barrels. On the way out, you might bump into a crowd of locals, lining up at the counter with bottles, flasks and jugs, filling them up from the barrels for the week ahead.

In Jerez, Bodegas Rey Fernando de Castilla is a must-visit. Started by a Dutchman in the 1960s and run by a Norwegian, the bodega makes arguably some of the best sherry around. Their antique Amontillado is one of my all time favourites. If you’re lucky enough to go on a tour with Javier, he’ll talk you through his sherry rainbow. And if you aren’t a sherry guru by now, after this tour you will be. If you’re really lucky and there aren’t too many people around, Javier might even give you a glass of the 50-year-old Pedro Ximenez to try. I can still taste the treacly, coffee after all this time.

For a slightly different sherry experience, find the atmospheric Bodegas Obregón. Tucked away in the back streets of Puerto de Santa María, it’s not a winery but a little taberna. Filled to the rafters with sherry barrels, Bodegas Obregón is always full of people from the neighbourhood drinking sherry, eating tapas and filling various receptacles with their favourite wine to take home. The tavern is soaked in a convivial atmosphere and it’s a place where any sherry drinker would feel immediately at home.

There are a few things to be aware of when you’re sherry tasting in the south of Spain. First, book your visit in advance. Keep in mind that although the bigger bodegas are open almost every day (including weekends), the smaller ones will almost always be closed on weekends and public holidays. The English tastings and tours start between 11 and 11.30 in the morning, and most bodegas shut between 3 and 3.30 in the afternoon. Finally, make sure you have a good breakfast and that you’re not driving after your tasting.

Happy sherry tasting and as Alexander Fleming said: “If penicillin can cure those that are ill, Spanish sherry can bring the dead back to life.” Salud!