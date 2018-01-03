Bishnupur: Bengal's cradle of heritage

A tiny town in the heart of rural Bengal, surrounded by paddy fields and hutments, flanked by low hills and lakes, little known to the outside world, and taken for granted by the locals — Bishnupur, at first glance, may seem like an ordinary hamlet, displaying no visible sign of being an important centre on the historical and cultural map of West Bengal. But sometimes your eyes can deceive you.

Founded in the 8th Century, Bishnupur was once the capital of the prosperous Malla dynasty. The kingdom patronised art and music, built elaborate terracotta temples and organised ostentatious religious festivals.

It was famous for its musical gharana, terracotta work and Baluchari saris. This, however, may not be reflected in the way the town is today, and you might feel lost in its meandering lanes, desperately looking for the wealth it was once famous for. Like we did.

A unique structure

“Aapni eidike chole aan!” Help finally arrived in the form of a kind auto driver who perhaps noticed our struggle. He led us through alleys and lanes, into a clearing in the middle of a congested residential area. And so, we finally arrived at one of the grandest buildings in town: Rasmancha.

“Rasmancha was built in 1600 AD by the great king Hambir. It was used specially during the ‘ras’ festival; idols from all other temples were brought in and displayed in its galleries. The public assembled in the lawns to witness the festival — it was a spectacular view. Sadly, the festival no longer happens here because the building is now protected,” said Madhusudan Mukherjee, our guide, as we explored the nooks of the elaborate stage. The building is held together in an intricate pattern of thin bricks and indigenous mortar of lentils, spices, milk, rice husk, etc. Low-arched corridors run through its length and breadth, surrounding the dark sanctum; arches of the corridor border the pyramid of the sanctum. Standing on a high plinth, Rasmancha looks sturdy and handsome; it is almost impossible to believe that it was over 400 years old.

Mix of architectural influences

A handsome Krishna stands surrounded by hundreds of gopis. Not far from them is Arjuna, on his knees with his head dropped, near Bhishma who lies on a bed of arrows. There is Hanuman too, as well as Ram and Sita, with their entourage, and the 10-headed demon king, Ravana.

Shyamrai temple

We visited the Shyam Rai temple, amongst jasmine trees and manicured lawns, and with the famous terracotta tiles. Located off the main city, the complex displayed some trappings of a small tourist centre: there were vendors selling cotton gamchas and rough terracotta figurines, a few autos waiting for customers, and a uniformed guard next to a blue ASI board.

The temple itself was much smaller than we expected, but very intricate. The unique roof features four towers at the corners and a dome in the centre, the inlay work on the tiles range from tales from the epics and incarnations of gods to depictions of European invaders and Chinese traders. Scenes from the daily life of people from the Malla dynasty also feature prominently.

The sanctum is off limits to visitors, and a blue board declares, ‘moving upward the temple is prohibited’! Some parts of the building have turned black with moss, some are worn out with time, but the imperfections only add to the temple’s appeal.

Terracotta panel from Shyamrai temple

A little away, in the southern group of temples, the scene is quite different. Made of laterite stone, these temples display various architectural influences: curved Bengali roofs, Odiya spires, grand Mughal arches and dark Hindu sanctums.

Some are painted and others are bare bricked. Dotted by teak and jackfruit trees, enclosed by low moss-covered walls, inhabited by birds, squirrels and critters, they transported us to another time.

It was hard to believe that we were barely a hundred miles away from a bustling metropolis. But then, one finds peace in the most unexpected of places, Bishnupur being one such.

How to get there: Bishnupur lies in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It is connected by direct train, cabs, and buses from Kolkata (139 kms); it takes about four hours by road and three hours by train. It is also accessible by road from Jamshedpur (167 kms) and takes about four hours by car. The nearest airport is Kolkata.

Where to stay: It is best to do a day trip to the town (you can take the Rupasibangla Express to and from Howrah, or take a cab). Should you choose to stay overnight, you can book the WBTDC guesthouse.

When to go: Best time to visit is from October to February; summers can get very hot. The Bishnupur festival happens in the last week of December at the Rajbari and is a great time to be there.

Bankura Horses from the potters colony

Trivia: Bishnupur is famous for its terracotta work, especially the Bankura horses. It also makes exquisite Baluchari saris, and some of the best Bengali sweets like pantua, sitabhog, and of course, the rasgulla and sondesh.