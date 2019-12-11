One night at the City Palace

For close to 300 years, the sprawling rooms of Jaipur’s City Palace were out of bounds for people outside the royal family and their circle of friends — a list that includes Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Jackie Kennedy and Oprah Winfrey.

But now, 21-year-old Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, ‘Pacho’ to his friends, has decided to open one of the suites to people booking on Airbnb.

A memorandum of understanding gives the company exclusive rights to market the property. At an al fresco dinner that he hosted for about 50 people in the palace recently, Singh announced the tie-up, saying how much he enjoys Airbnb properties abroad. Besides international media, celebrities like Karishma Kapoor and Mandira Bedi and his family (mother Diya Kumari and cousin Raghavendra Rathore) were present.

The reason for throwing open the doors of the Gudliya suite, Singh added, was to fund Princess Diya Kumari Foundation’s work to facilitate the livelihoods of skilled craftswomen, who specialise in gota patti and appliqué. You can to buy their work on the palace’s premises, and see exactly who you are benefiting.

The full experience

The Gudliya suite, named after a village in Rajasthan, is spread across 3,200 square feet, including the private pool area.

Master bedroom of the suite

You enter through Chandra Mahal, a courtyard, beyond which is a garden with a fountain and preening peacocks. It sets the scene for what is to come — not the gilded walls and ornate silver pieces of the Diwan-e-Khas, but a now-meets-then rendition of what you would expect a modern maharaja to like.

The first room is in emerald green, and the royal emblem above the entrance makes for a good photo-op. It leads into the bedroom, predominantly powder blue and white, with jaali work on the windows. A simple chandelier, with a repetitive design in white, hangs from the ceiling. The marble floors have minimal inlay. Furniture is sparse and not overwhelming despite the canopied bed, and so there is room to breathe in the space which was once used as a store-house for palanquins.

You then go through to a yellow room, which is sort of indoor lounge area. From here, you can either make your way into a pink room with a walk-in closet and desk or to the red bathroom beyond it, which has a pool that was once a hammam. There is also a sit-out area — where you can have a private cup of tea — that leads out of the main bedroom.

Like most Airbnbs and heritage hotel experiences, it is not just the suite you get. There is plenty in terms of atmosphere — a rose petal shower welcome, a butler service and a guided tour around the city. Plus, there is Rajasthani food at Baradari — a hybrid space which uses traditional masonry and craftsmanship to bring it into the here and now.

So what’s the catch? Well, as you can imagine, renting a palace room does not come cheap. The Gudliya suite costs $8,000 (approx. ₹5.6 lakh) a night. However, the price is $1,000 (approx. ₹71,000) until end of December.

The writer was at the City Palace on the invite of Airbnb.