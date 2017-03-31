On a wing and a prayer

It all sounds great — a vintage airplane, a World War II relic, the ‘aircraft that changed the world’. It also makes for a great story to tell friends over drinks. But it’s what they don’t tell you that makes the ride really memorable. Like the fact that, staying true to a vintage aesthetic means there is no air conditioning on board the Douglas DC-3. Or that it’s 42 degrees in Nagpur. And, no, it doesn’t get cooler once you take off.

I’m no aviation enthusiast or a big fan of vintage, but there was something about a 77-year-old airplane that tickled my fancy. So I found myself in Nagpur, ready to hop on the Breitling DC-3, a twin-engine propeller plane, that was here as part of its grand world tour, hitting 28 countries over six months.

Gorgeous wooden panelling from the 70s make for great windows (and Instagrams), but you are only about 300 metres above the ground. This means, you’re not high enough to be in the clouds, but enough to know how far above the airfield you are.

Men in uniform are usually rather reassuring, but not when they’re taking you on an airplane that’s as old as your grandmother, and certainly not when they’re telling you the whining noise emanating from the engine is completely normal. Watching from the first row seat, you realise why handling the plane is like driving a vintage car — there is no power steering. As Paul Bazeley, part of the three-man crew, and co-pilot to captain Francisco Agullo, says, it takes quite a bit of muscle to make it fly.

Time flies

So what is a luxury watch brand’s marketing tool doing in the RSS heartland of India? Turns out, the answer is simple: Avgas (aviation gasoline), that fuels the DC-3, is easily available in Nagpur, while a metro’s crazy traffic jams are not.

Agullo, whose company Aeropassion owns the DC-3, has been working with Breitling for the last 17 years, united by a shared passion for aviation. The Swiss watchmaker started off manufacturing chronometers for airplanes and, according to Agullo, there’s no other watch a pilot or a flying enthusiast would rather sport. As the owner of seven Breitlings, he admits that his favourites are the Transocean and the classic Montbrillant. Any fond memories of his association with the brand? Agullo recalls taking his childhood favourite (and Breitling ambassador), John Travolta, for a ride on the Douglas — made extra special because the actor was a licensed pilot himself. “I remember watching him in Grease as a kid, and I love that movie, so it was really special,” he adds.

History on wings

Keeping the DC-3 in flying condition is no easy task. According to the pilots, for every one hour of flight, it takes 100 hours of maintenance and restoration. Other than modifications to the seats, radio, navigation and avionics, the DC-3 is exactly as it was when built — from aluminium exterior to flight controls made of fabric.

Almost 16,000 DC-3s were produced to transport troops at the height of World War II, between 1936 and 1942, making it the most built airplane in the world. In a way, the sturdy craft, sold at nominal prices post WWII to commercial airlines, heralded the beginning of the era where travel by flight became the safest and most cost-effective way to travel.

For The Hindu, connections with the DC-3 run deep. The company bought a DC-3 in 1964 to extend air-borne delivery of the paper to Kerala, AP and Karnataka.

The writer was in Nagpur at the invitation of Breitling