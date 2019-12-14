Notes from Istanbul: beyond clichés

It rained last night here in Istanbul, and this morning. The sky has turned the bluest of all blues and cotton candy clouds are napping in the cool light of the day. Having lived off its age-old cliché — where Asia meets Europe — Istanbul is a magnificent blend of the old and new. With multiple pasts reigning its present, it is a city layered with fascinating legends and cultures.

I am at İstiklal Street — Istanbul’s most famous avenue that stretches from Taksim Square all the way down to the historical Galata Tower. The boulevard is dotted with high-end clothes and make-up studios, chic boutique hotels, modern restaurants and terrace bars. These Ottoman era buildings were later designed into Renaissance style.

İstiklal Street

There’s a Starbucks prepping for the day ahead and an already busy McDonalds plonked across it. It’s almost reminiscent of Champs-Élysées, only narrower. Why not, this is after all the European side of the city.

Despite its fancy, foreign appeal, İstiklal Street retains subtle traces of old Istanbul. Amidst the upmarket stores one can spot the bright red Nostaljik Tramvay doing what it does best — run routinely up and down the length of it.

Breathing in the morning air perfumed with freshly roasted doner kebabs and chestnuts, I make my way down the cobbled road and pass many a baklava shops leisurely rousing to life. I am headed over to the Beyoğlu district (formerly known as Pera) which, since the 1980s, continues to be the heart of Istanbul’s Western-minded, cosmopolitan quarter — cool graffiti adorning the walls, snoozing cats photo-bombing every single frame, and trendy stores lending to the active atmospheric setting.

My stop here at Beyoğlu is at the Homer Kitabevi, a 25-year-old bookshop best-known for its collection of English books in all of Istanbul. Don’t be fooled by its humble, almost easy-to-miss entrance. Step inside and you’ll see that every corner of the store is crammed with books.

The eye-catching part, however, is the store’s signage: a floor board right outside has a clever wordplay — books to the right/ traffic to the left; the wall outside sprayed with abstract graffiti; books hanging off the window rails; and a ladder-style bookshelf leans along the entrance which is stacked with a curated collection of books across genres, hand-wrapped in brown paper, tagged with clues alluding to the book, encouraging readers to go on a ‘Blind date with a book’ and not judge it by its cover.

Galata Bridge

I pick some stationery and hail a taxi to get to the Asian side of Istanbul. We’re crossing over Galata Bridge which once witnessed the pulse of the city and now merely exists to connect the divided sides. At one time, the bridge was a hangout zone for artists and political demonstrations, and a thriving cultural centre. Now one finds it teeming with street vendors selling simits (sesame bread rings, most common snack here) and fishermen with their rods slumping over the rim waiting for a lucky catch.

The mood changes automatically when you’re on the other side. This is where it begins to feel exotic, the city’s character, unabashedly rich with ancient history, its hammams and towering minarets, and azaan reverberating in the milieu.

I get off at Sultanahmet Square, the heart of the old historic quarter of Istanbul and home to Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, both facing each other at opposite ends of the square. During the holy month of Ramadan, practising Muslims from all over the world and Turkey gather in the lush green manicured lawns for iftar. The green, blue and white İznik tiles of the mosque dazzle with the spirit of the evening.

I find some space in the corner of the courtyard, away from the praying and partying crowds. Religion, when embraced together, can be beautiful. I watch in wonder as I hear Turkish coffee bubbling in agreement inside the shiny copper kettle in the cart next to me. The vendor, a young boy, hands me my cup and greets me.

