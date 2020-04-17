Feast your eyes on the tulips of Keukenhof

Say The Netherlands and the word tulips can’t be far behind. Spread across 32 hectares in Lisse, Keukenhof, also known as the Garden of Europe, is one of the most popular destinations in The Netherlands, drawing 1.5 million visitors last year.

While the famous Keukenhof Flower Exhibition could not open on schedule this year owing to the Dutch government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, there is still a way to experience the beauty of the blooms, from the purple and white crocuses and sunshiny yellow of the daffodils to the tulips in myriad hues, including pink, yellow, orange and red.

Just head to the official YouTube channel, Facebook or Instagram pages (visit keukenhof) and let the people who take care of the park take you on the tour.

As Bart Siemerink, managing director of Keukenhof, says in the introductory video, “If you cannot come to Keukenhof, we will being Keukenhof to you.”

Apart from Bart, who shows his favourite spot — the flower hill — and explains the importance of the colour red for Keukenhof, you can also hear from the gardeners of Keukenhof as they show and talk about their favourite spots.