The melody of a small town

Niagara on the Lake, a quaint compact town located in Southern Ontario, Canada, lies not too far from the Niagara Falls. The essence of the place is its focal point, a serene meeting of Lake Ontario and the Niagara River. The mildly warm, sunny months from May to October are the perfect days to visit this charming and tranquil borough.

The massive lake holds along its periphery gazebos and a walking path that enchants travellers and locals to enjoy the quiet and peace of this paradise. This small community of approximately 17500 permanent residents is admired by all and they call it, the prettiest town in Ontario. The lake contributes to a true authentic ‘Niagara feel’ whereas the heritage district highlights the historic and picturesque charisma of the place. What simplifies the place yet keeps its originality intact is the unaltered allure in this fast growing age of commercialisation.

Niagara on the Lake is a well-preserved 19th century village, a sight for sore eyes that gives us a brisk tour of the colonial era with its complementing structures. The surreal town is made for walking as the lanes line themselves with boutique shops and restaurants that hold distinctive experiences for all those who choose to visit. The roads throughout the town are attractive with its cast iron planters bursting with flowers and horse drawn carriages that transport riders to another time and place. From the Ruins of Fort George to the remains of Fort Mississauga, the heritage district reveals the story of its architecture.

Furthermore, the town embraces a variety of park trails and art galleries that amuse the tourists with their appeal. Steamboats run on a daily basis from Toronto as long as the weather allows it giving a terrific feel along the shore. The Shaw Festival Theatre hosts a number of plays during the summer months. This irresistible town, with its Victorian setting and unparalleled scenery, captivates visitors away from the mainstream city life.

Restaurants here serve a selection of cuisines, but the French delicacies strike an appreciation among food connoisseurs. With a great sense of place, chefs use the farm-to-table concept, indulging the local produce incorporated in dishes, due to the presence of vast farmlands and a flourishing agricultural business. The countryside is home to a selection of vineyards contributing to the unique facilities of the town. The vineyards concoct their own range of wines, ice-wine being Niagara’s speciality. A tour through them gives us an exciting wine tasting experience with these distinctive drinks also being served in the local restaurants.

The town is a muse and to gaze through its constituents or simply walk down the shore is a true delight. Though the hotels and private villas have their own draw, when in Niagara, the bed and breakfasts are a prominent choice. They are comfortable cozy homes with an antique finish and friendly hosts. The town just always makes you want to linger. Locals call it ‘Niagara On The Lake Effect’, though it’s hard to describe, every individual feels it when they first set foot onto its historic streets.

Places to visit

Heritage district: Fort George, Remains of Lighthouse: Fort Mississauga

Theatre enthusiasts: The Shaw Festival Theatre

Only in Niagara: Inniskillin Winery with their very own ice wine

Niagara on the Lake is 22 kms from Niagara falls