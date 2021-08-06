Bridgerton meets Karan Johar production at India’s first Raffles in Udaipur

Expect opulence, curated menus, and a luxurious stay on this 21-acre private island that is the Raffles Udaipur

Want to spend a night at the iconic Long Bar in Singapore’s Raffles Hotel? You don’t have to cross the Bay of Bengal anymore. With India getting its first Raffles hotel in Udaipur, the bar too is part of the new establishment. And instead of Singapore Sling, you can now sip on the all new Udaipur Sling, created entirely with hyperlocal ingredients including the gin (Terai), oleo-saccharum, rose liqueur, guava, green herbs, lime and laal maas bitters topped with homemade frangipani soda.

Raffles Udaipur that has been in the making for the last 10 years, finally opened its doors to guests on August 2. The new hotel sits daintily on a 21-acre private island in the middle ofUdai Sagar Lake. A short boat ride transports guests to this haven of luxury.

“Raffles Udaipur is reminiscent of a grand country estate. The 101 rooms, and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake, migratory birds, and captivating sunsets,” says Abhishek Sharma, general manager, Raffles Udaipur. The rooms have been designed with exquisite work by local artisans that weave in tradition and culture, this includes carved furniture and walls with vibrant murals. Inspired by European Palladian architecture, the hotel structure features domes, high ceilings and outdoor spaces that are extensive, and lush. There are subtle influences of Mughal architecture as well. Decorative chhatris and stucco work has been intertwined in the spaces showcasing local Mewari elements like jali panels and tikri art work, says Sharma.

Are there jitters about launching in the middle of a pandemic? “In my opinion, the definition of travel has been further redefined because of the pandemic. With greater focus on improved well-being, travel is now about experiences, authenticity and sustainability. Travellers are looking for meaningful experiences that allow them to develop deeper connections with their loved ones and the environment,” says Sharma.

In a city brimming with properties that are the epitome of luxury and indulgence, how does Raffles Udaipur plan to stand out? “With culinary experiences at six dining venues, the largest ballroom in the city, offerings such as the Raffles Spa, and The Writers Bar (a space that pays tribute to many famous authors from around the world. The cuisine philosophy of this bar has been curated taking inspiration from six C’s: Champagne, Caviar Short Eats, Chocolates, Coffee, Chai and Connoisseur Malts) and Long Bar, our guests will have reason to discover the city anew,” believes Sharma. Their on-site experience curators, along with the resident barista and tea sommelier who acquaints them with extensive sessions on coffee making and tea brewing, will add to the experience. “To put a focus on the tea/ coffee culture, we have introduced a signature Raffles blend created especially for us. The coffees used in the blend are grown in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. The blend comprises uniquely processed Arabica beans from two plantations — Kalledevarapura estate and Balur estate. Our guests can also relax and sip on artisanal, locally inspired tea from Anandini Tea Estate, Dharamshala,” he adds.

There is yet another new addition. Harvest, which offers an interactive farm-to-table dining experience with produce foraged from the estate farm is set to open in October. It aims to put the spotlight on the region’s food traditions. Other than seekers of luxury, the destination wedding brigade too has some place new to look forward to.

The tariff starts at ₹35,000 plus taxes (Remember, you just saved on your flight fare to and from Singapore) and goes up to ₹7.5 lakh plus taxes.