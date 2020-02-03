Watch | Indians can visit these countries without a visa

India ranks 84 in the world in passport strength, as per the Henley Passport Index 2020. The 'strength' of passports is the number of destinations its holders can access without a visa. The index tracks 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. Indians can travel to 58 countries either visa-free or by visa-on-arrival or with an e-visa. Countries that offer Indians visa-free travel are Barbados, Bhutan, Brazil, Cuba, Hong Kong, Maldives and Serbia. Preferred travel destinations for Indians due to visa-free or visa-on-arrival policies are Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Maldives, Malaysia and Mauritius. Sri Lanka re-launched the free visa-on-arrival scheme from Aug.1 2019 to Indian and Chinese tourists. Thailand extended its waiver on visa-on-arrival fee till April 2020. Japan holds the top spot in the Index, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations. Afghanistan's passport was the weakest, with access to only 26 destinations. Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Somalia were the other nations at the bottom of the barrel.