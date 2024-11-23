Asha Menon was nearing burnout. The 35-year-old marketing executive from Mumbai had spent years juggling a hectic work schedule with little time for herself. When her therapist suggested she take a break, Asha decided that instead of lounging at a resort, she would try something more invigorating: a week-long cycling and wellness retreat in Alleppey, Kerala. Her mornings were spent biking through quiet, palm-lined backwaters, while afternoons were dedicated to rejuvenating Ayurvedic massages. “Cycling through Kerala was incredibly peaceful,” she says. “There were no time pressures, just me, the road, and the scenery.”

Asha’s journey is part of a new trend among Indian travellers seeking vacations that balance relaxation with a dose of adventure and fitness, an emerging phenomenon known as sportscation. The trend, which involves vacations centred around sports, fitness, or wellness activities, is gaining traction, especially among urban professionals seeking a break from routine.

According to a McKinsey report, about two-thirds of holidaymakers globally include sports in their vacations, with 30% planning trips purely focussed on sports and wellness.

“The demand for sportscations is evolving rapidly; we anticipate continued growth driven by increasing disposable incomes and a desire for experiential travel,” shares Rajeev Kale, president and country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India).

This shift is partly driven by rising disposable incomes and a desire for unique travel experiences beyond the traditional beach resort or mountain retreat. “Many Indian travellers incorporate fitness routines into their holiday plans, engaging in yoga, pilates, water sports, and even more adrenaline-pumping experiences like parasailing and jet skiing,” says Neeraj Seth, director, Marketing, Communication and Public Relations at Kandima Maldives & The Coral Residences.

‘Revenge travel’ (compensating for the COVID-19 restrictions) and the emergence of specialised travel agencies are some of the other key factors driving the growth of sportscations in India, according to Shashank Mishra, the founder of sports travel company Sports Konnect.

Putting and trekking

Sidharth Kapoor, a business consultant from Delhi, found his ideal sportscation in the golf courses of Thailand. Following his doctor’s advice to increase physical activity, Sidharth signed up for a sportscation package that combined golf with wellness treatments in the serene hills of Chiang Mai. Mornings were spent navigating 18 holes at the Chiang Mai Highlands Golf & Spa Resort, while afternoons were dedicated to spa therapies, yoga, and guided meditation.

“The experience was incredibly rejuvenating,” Sidharth shares. “I’ve always loved golf, but making it the centrepiece of my vacation added a whole new level of relaxation and enjoyment.” Like Asha, he has since incorporated active elements into all his holidays, with Japan next on his list, where he hopes to blend his passion for golf with Zen meditation and baths at hot springs.

For Rekha and Vishal Patel, a couple in their early 40s, from Ahmedabad, the inspiration for an active vacation came from their teenage daughter, Meera. Tired of the usual hill stations and beach resorts, the family took a two-week hiking trip along New Zealand’s famed Milford Track. The four-day, 53-kilometre trek took them through dense rainforests, past towering mountains and waterfalls, with nightly stays in eco-lodges that allowed them to connect with fellow hikers.

“It was the perfect family bonding experience,” Rekha recalls. “We spent time together, away from gadgets, just immersed in Nature. Watching the sunrise over the fjords — those are memories we’ll never forget.” The Patels extended their adventure by visiting Queenstown, New Zealand’s adrenaline capital, where they tried their hands at bungee jumping and jet boating.

However, according to the McKinsey report, despite being known for sports and adventure, New Zealand is not the most preferred destination for Indians. Around 70% of travellers choose nearby destinations. With a travel time of fewer than four hours and a large Indian diaspora, West Asia is a destination of choice for around one-third of Indian travellers, closely followed by South Asian destinations.

Embracing the trend

Recognising this growing demand, luxury resorts across the globe are tailoring their offerings to meet the needs of sportscationers. Kandima Maldives, for instance, has curated a menu of activities that includes everything from diving and snorkelling to high-energy parasailing. To cater to different skill levels, the resort offers a range of experiences, from beginner-friendly water sports to more advanced activities like scuba diving and kite surfing.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara in Abu Dhabi is another property tapping into the sportscation market. Set amidst the towering dunes of the Liwa Desert, the resort offers a unique blend of adventure and luxury, with activities such as dune bashing, archery, and the signature Dunescape Run — a 12-kilometre race through the resort’s desert landscape.

“Last year, marathoners from across the UAE participated in the Dunescape Run, and many Indian travellers expressed interest in returning for future editions,” says Jad Frem, cluster director, Sales and Marketing at Anantara.

Alila Jabal Akhdar in Oman, set against the dramatic cliffs of the Al Hajar mountains, offers a curated range of activities like trekking, mountain biking, and via ferrata (a protected climbing route in the mountains) , appealing to the adventurers drawn to the rugged terrain of the region. Meanwhile, at Alila Hinu Bay, also in Oman, you can snorkel, swim with the dolphins, kayak, and do other water-based activities that foster a deeper connection with Nature.

“Personalisation is key, so we develop adventure itineraries and wellness retreats tailored to individual preferences,” says Kiran Sonawane, cluster director, Sales and Marketing at Alila Jabal Akhdar and Alila Hinu Bay. “Additionally, we plan to enrich our offerings with cultural immersion through activities like traditional Omani cooking classes and a guided historical tour.”

Capitalising on the surge of Indian travellers to West Asia, Loco Bear, an Indian indoor entertainment hub, has opened its first overseas activity theme park in Dubai. Located in the Al Quoz 2 area, the 70,000 square feet park offers a range of activities including Slime Universe, interactive wall climbing, multi-level trampolines, laser tag arenas, virtual reality games, and more, catering to families, children, and thrill-seekers alike.

“Recent data indicates that over 40% of Indian travellers now prioritise wellness and physical activity, with a strong interest in family-friendly adventures, which is core to the Loco Bear experience,” says Pratik Patwari, co-founder of Loco Bear.

Looking ahead

As Indian travellers continue to prioritise fitness and wellness in their vacation plans, it is clear that sportscations are more than just a passing fad. Industry insiders believe this trend will only grow in the coming years as more resorts introduce specialised programmes catering to active travellers.

Whether it is cycling through Kerala, golfing in Thailand, or hiking the rugged trails of New Zealand, sportscations offer a unique way for travellers to break away from their daily routines, challenge themselves physically, and return home feeling rejuvenated — both in body and mind.

As Asha says, “Active vacations are not just about staying fit. They’re about experiencing something new, connecting with Nature, and coming back with a renewed sense of energy.”