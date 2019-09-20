In photos: Mawlynnong, the cleanest village of Asia

1/7

Mawlynnong shot to fame in 2003 after the Discover India magazine declared it to be the cleanest village in Asia. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

In every corner of the village one can find bamboo-made biodegradable bins. About 25 to 30 of such bins are made in different sizes and are also available for purchase. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Everyone in village contributes towards cleanliness. Children are taught to roam around the village early in morning and pick up trash, before going to school. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

There are two restaurants set up by villagers to help tourists taste local cuisine. Even a common vegetable stew is prepared with a local twist, adding bhut jolokia (ghost pepper), the hottest chilli, for the extra zing. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Khasis are traditionally a matrilineal society. In Mawlynnong women are all literate and are in charge of finance. Besides passing on the surname and inheritance to their children, the mothers impart the essential lessons of cleanliness to the young ones. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Among the many things to explore in the village, the living root bridge is one of the main tourists spots. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar