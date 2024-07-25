Now that the searing heat of summer, hovering between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius, has relented and paved the way for a robust monsoon in Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana, weekend getaways do not seem like a bad idea. From time-tested favourites such as Nagarjuna Sagar and Yelleswaragattu Island, Bhongir fort, Ramappa temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site) in Warangal to the less-talked-about Pakhal Lake, Somasila and Ali Sagar reservoir, there are several options. Mind you, waterlogging and slippery surfaces are to be factored in, and if planning a trek, check weather conditions and seek prior permission from the local administration or police department.

Hike up the fort

“It is so close to Hyderabad; I am surprised that I had not visited it all these years,” says advocate Sneha Bhogle, who visited the Bhongir or Bhuvanagiri fort. Situated in Nalgonda district, about 50 kilometres from Hyderabad, the fort that stands tall on a large, monolithic rock is a favourite among hikers and trekkers. On the day Sneha visited Bhongir — accompanied by her daughter, a friend and her niece — she remembers spotting an enthusiastic group scaling the rocks more than twice. She learnt they were preparing for a trek to the Everest base camp.

Take the stairs or opt for the rappelling and rock-climbing route, aided by representatives of Telangana tourism at the venue, and take in the sights of Bhongir from atop the hill. Visitors need to carry their food and water. “Bhongir was worth the visit, especially for the kids, instead of the usual amusement parks,” adds Sneha.

Choose your destination

Mohammed Ahmed, a volunteer of the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC) that has been proactively conducting adventure, camping and trekking journeys since 2008, recommends destinations along different routes from Hyderabad. One can take the Kurnool route to explore Oravakallu Rock Gardens, head further towards Gandikota and Belum Caves in Andhra Pradesh, or explore the Pakhal Lake and Wildlife Sanctuary in Warangal, Koilsagar dam and fort near Mahbubnagar, Somasila in Nagarkurnool and Medak Fort in Telangana. “At some destinations, such as Devarakonda Fort, camping activities have been temporarily paused. Pocharam Lake and the Wildlife Sanctuary are other popular spots; those wanting to camp can try Under the Moon (lake precincts) on the outskirts of Hyderabad, near Shamirpet. Prior permission is required to camp in these open spaces.”

Ahmed cautions that rain-soaked days may not be ideal for treks, rappelling, rock climbing or bouldering. “It is advisable to seek prior permission and ensure that there are rope climbing and trekking experts in the group.”

The Sahyadri or the Western Ghats have also emerged as a favourite among Hyderabad trekkers in recent years, and some go all the way to Rajgad and Torna near Maharashtra.

Cycling trails

Almost every weekend, Sanjay Yadav, an avid cyclist who is also a part of the Hyderabad Randonneurs group that takes up long-distance rides, sets off on cycling trips with friends and colleagues. “During summers, we would begin cycling at dawn, and return before it gets too warm. Given the severe heat conditions this year, some of us avoided long-distance cycling. Monsoon is a good time to resume short and long distance cycling,” says the engineer who works with an IT major.

When accompanied by colleagues who are new to cycling trips, Sanjay takes the Gachibowli-Shamshabad route or cycles towards Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar and Chilkur Balaji temple. Sometimes, he and his friends cycle to Ananthagiri Hills, approximately 70 to 75 kilometres from Gachibowli.

Sometimes, with cycles strapped onto the racks of cars, small teams travel to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and cycle on the slopes there. Sanjay adds a note of caution: “Make sure to cycle in groups and keep first aid and a tool kit handy in case of flat tyres during this season.”