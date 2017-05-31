Hashtags that tell a story

What’s one of the most common things most of us do when travelling? Upload tonnes of pictures and videos of places explored, cuisines tried, and adventures undertaken. After all, there’s nothing better than sharing your travel stories with peers. And Instagram’s Stories feature that was introduced last year, was the perfect avenue to show your circle what you’d been up to. But for those looking to reach a wider audience and have their stories featured in global lists, the app has announced two new ways to search for these stories — through location and hashtags.

For instance, if it’s a trip to Paris, then make sure to hashtag your stories accordingly, or simply use the location pin to let your story show up in the Explore section when someone runs a search for Paris.

The new features also allow users to search for a location such as Maine, New York, Rajasthan, and Chennai, among others; or a hashtag such as #skydiving or #trekking to view a related Instagram story posted by other users. According to a report in LA Times, Blake Barnes, Instagram’s director of product, says that what videos users see will be determined by a number of factors, such as the kind of videos they might have viewed in the past and the popularity of a clip. These features are rather similar to Snapchat, which has launched a version of location stories curated by an algorithm.

And just in case, you’re the super private kind and don’t want your stories to be viewed by strangers, there’s a way out as well. When a user adds a location or a hashtag to their stories, they are bound to show up in the Explore section. But for those who want to restrict viewership, all one has to do is open your story, swipe up to see the viewer list and tap the X button for the item and select Hide. And voila! Your post is only open to those on your approved list of followers.

So if there’s a holiday on the cards, go ahead and update the app to get cracking.