Timeout 72: Music beyond genres

The main stage, called Majoris, after one of the largest stars in the skies, is on fire. Crowds mill around the brightly-lit stage, cheering, as music wafts from it — intense electronic dance music that tampers with your heartbeat. Psychedelic artwork, unfurling on large screens placed on the 200 x 55-foot stage, shaped like a Boombox, mirrors the madness in the crowd as it grooves.

We are at the maiden edition of Timeout 72, a multi-genre music festival held in Goa over three days, which brought together an eclectic assortment of artistes culled from all over the world, to its the sandy, palm tree-lined beaches. “The festival caters to diverse genres; we were not limited to just EDM, indie or pop, as we didn’t want to saturate the line-up with one genre,” explains Vaishal Shah, founder, Timeout 72. The line-up is spectacular: Headlining the festival are international names like Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo and Timmy Trumpet, with other equally inspiring performances from Sem Vox, Third Party, Justin Mylo, Vini Vici, Skazi, Lucky Ali, Papon and Monica Dogra.

The festival, the brainchild of three friends — Shah, Aayush Mehta and Argha Chatterjee — had a footfall of over 30,000 fans, says Shah, adding that the mix of artistes and venue were instrumental in drawing these crowds. “There was something in store for everybody, including activities that went beyond the music,” he says, referring to adventure sports, a flea market, food and alcohol aplenty and karaoke bars. And yes, “The festival was a perfect tipping point, as people said goodbye to 2017 in a land as magical as Goa,” he adds. “Our festival is a place where you can find happiness, positivity and love.”

Ruchita Shirodkar, who is attending the event, admits to being thrilled with it. “This is my first music festival in Goa and I’m loving it,” says the psychology student. She has been here all day, enjoying the vibe of the space, “but I’m especially looking forward to Martin (Garrix),” she smiles.

Spirits are high, aided by copious quantities of alcohol , as Garrix takes over Majoris . Swaying hands, stomps and cheers greet his performance, as fans gyrate to the beats they had waited for. “I love India and I am super excited to be back here,” says the 21-year-old top DJ.

Going by the euphoria, India is excited to have him here too.

The author was in Goa at the invitation of Timeout 72